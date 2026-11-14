India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the five-match series on Sunday (November 15). The visitors currently lead the series 2-1 after four matches and will be looking to seal the series with another win at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Shreyas Iyer-led India have a chance to finish the series with a 3-1 victory. However, the hosts will be keen to carry the momentum from their massive 244-run win in the fourth ODI at the same venue on Friday (November 13).

India will be hoping to bounce back after their batting line-up suffered a major collapse in the previous match. New Zealand pacer Matt Henry was the chief destroyer, taking six wickets for 27 runs to bowl India out for just 89.

ALSO READ: PAK vs SL: Saud Shakeel Creates History With Twin 90s Against Sri Lanka In Rawalpindi Test Henry, however, will not feature in the final ODI. The fast bowler has left the squad to join New Zealand’s Test players in Wellington ahead of the first Test against India, which begins at Basin Reserve on November 19. India will also miss Gurnoor Brar, who has joined the Indian Test squad in Wellington as part of the team’s preparations for the red-ball series. Bay Oval Pitch Report For India vs New Zealand 5th ODI The Bay Oval surface in Mount Maunganui is generally considered a good batting track, with even bounce and good carry. However, fast bowlers can get plenty of assistance with the new ball, particularly during the opening overs.

The fourth ODI at this venue was a clear example of how difficult batting can become when the seamers find movement early. Matt Henry made the most of the conditions and picked up six wickets as India struggled in their run chase.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks World Record, Becomes Youngest Captain In T20 Cricket Once the initial movement settles down, the pitch becomes easier to bat on. The bounce is true and the outfield is rapid, so batsmen can play their shots and score at will. New Zealand demonstrated this in the previous match by putting up 333 runs on the board.

Will Fast Bowlers Or Spinners Get More Help? Fast bowlers are expected to play a bigger role than spinners at Bay Oval. The surface offers good pace and bounce, while the new ball can also swing and seam under favourable conditions.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 5th ODI live and online for free in India When and where will the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand take place? The fifth ODI of the five-match series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15.

What is the start time of the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand? The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 07:30 AM IST, and the coin toss will take place at 07:00 AM IST. Which TV channel(s) will live telecast the fifth India vs New Zealand ODI? The fifth ODI of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will be televised live on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 TV channels in India.

How to watch the fifth India-New Zealand ODI online?

India’s fifth ODI ODI against New Zealand on Friday will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. When and where to watch the India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live for free in India? The 5th ODI between India and New Zealand will be live for free on DD Sports in India. Spinners may not find much turn from the pitch and will have to depend on their accuracy, variations and changes in pace to trouble the batters. Will Dew Play A Role In The 5th ODI? Dew could become an important factor in Sunday’s match. The game is scheduled to begin at 3 PM local time, meaning the second innings will be played under lights. If dew settles in during the evening, gripping the ball could become difficult for the bowlers. It may also make the ball come on to the bat more easily, giving an advantage to the team batting second. Weather forecast for Mount Maunganui for 5th ODI between India and New Zealand The weather forecast for Mount Maunganui looks favourable for cricket, with clear and mild conditions expected on Sunday. Temperatures are likely to hover around 18 and 21 degrees Celsius with no rain expected. This means that fans can expect a smooth clash between India and New Zealand in the decider of the series. India vs New Zealand playing XI for 5th ODI India Playing XI (Probable): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher.