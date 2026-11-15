New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, November 15. India have made changes to their bowling attack, with Yash Thakur earning his international debut and Mohammed Siraj returning to the playing XI.

A big moment for Yash Thakur as he is all set to make his debut for India in the 5th ODI against New Zealand. ODI Cap No. 267 🧢 Go well, Yash 👏👏 #NZvIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/XzpOD5fn0m — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2026 The visitors will look to bounce back after a crushing defeat in the fourth ODI, while New Zealand will aim to build on that performance and level the five-match series. India will be keen to put their disappointing performance in the fourth ODI behind them. The visitors were bowled out for just 89 runs, suffering a 244-run defeat after New Zealand posted a commanding total.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Emotional Gabba Conversation With Virat Kohli Before Retirement New Zealand will look to carry the momentum from their dominant fourth ODI performance into the final match. Santner's decision to bowl first allows his pace attack to exploit the conditions early and put India's batting line-up under pressure. Captains at toss Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): "We are going to bowl because of maybe some dew later on. Henry and Jamieson are gone, Duff is back, so four seamers again. It's about building the depth. I am not sure of that; I didn't expect to win. We're going to bowl. The pitch still looks all right, and there are supposed to be a few showers later on, possibly with a bit of dew as well, so we'll see how it goes."

New Zealand have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 5th and final ODI of the series. Two changes for #TeamIndia Yash Thakur makes his debut and Mohd Siraj comes into the XI Live - https://t.co/wqxhoXb2WC #NZvIND https://t.co/nYl2nc5OQo — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2026 Shreyas Iyer (India Captain): "We were also waiting for this opportunity for the first time, but we saw how the ball was staying pretty straight when they were batting and wasn't seaming that much. So, that's a good sign and gives us confidence about batting first as well. It was crucial for us to recover as much as possible, especially after fielding for 50 overs and getting out a bit early, which was quite disappointing. But that also reflected a bit on how we would be going today, so we're in high spirits." ALSO READ: What Is Test Twenty? All You Need To Know About Cricket's New Mixed-Gender Format

India vs New Zealand Playing XIs India (Playing XI) Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur New Zealand (Playing XI) Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher