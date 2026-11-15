The Indian men's football team will return to action against New Zealand in the second international friendly of their November 2026 FIFA international window.

The Blue Tigers will face the All Whites on Sunday, November 15, at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch, hoping to bounce back after suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat in the series opener.

All set inside and out in Christchurch. 🙌🏻🏟️ 🔗 Watch the match live: https://t.co/ZKJR0OgrmW #NZLIND #BlueTigers #IndianFootball https://t.co/xpyz07P7dM — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 15, 2026

India endured a difficult outing in Auckland, where New Zealand completely dominated proceedings and exposed several defensive weaknesses. Jesse Randall scored twice, while Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also found the net. An own goal from Indian defender Bijoy Varghese added to the visitors' misery.

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