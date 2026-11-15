- New Zealand host India on Sunday, November 15, at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch.
- The match will be streamed live on FIFA+ via DAZN.
- Khalid Jamil's side will look to put up a strong performance against the 2026 FIFA World Cup participants.
The Indian men's football team will return to action against New Zealand in the second international friendly of their November 2026 FIFA international window.
The Blue Tigers will face the All Whites on Sunday, November 15, at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch, hoping to bounce back after suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat in the series opener.
All set inside and out in Christchurch. 🙌🏻🏟️ 🔗 Watch the match live: https://t.co/ZKJR0OgrmW #NZLIND #BlueTigers #IndianFootball https://t.co/xpyz07P7dM— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 15, 2026
India endured a difficult outing in Auckland, where New Zealand completely dominated proceedings and exposed several defensive weaknesses. Jesse Randall scored twice, while Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also found the net. An own goal from Indian defender Bijoy Varghese added to the visitors' misery.
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Head coach Khalid Jamil has urged his players to take responsibility and deliver a much-improved performance in the second encounter. India will be keen to show greater defensive discipline and attacking intent against a New Zealand side that currently enjoys a significant advantage in the FIFA rankings.
The match will also be a historic occasion as it marks the first-ever international football fixture at the newly opened One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch.
New Zealand vs India: Match Details
Match: New Zealand vs India, International Friendly
Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Time: 8:40 AM IST
Venue: One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand
Where To Watch New Zealand vs India LIVE In India?
Indian football fans can watch the second international friendly between New Zealand and India live on FIFA+ via DAZN. The match will be available through the DAZN website and app.
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There will be no live television broadcast of the match in India.
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New Zealand vs India LIVE Streaming Details
Live Streaming Platform: FIFA+ via DAZN
Website: DAZN.com
Mobile Streaming: DAZN app
TV Telecast in India: Not available
What Happened In The First New Zealand vs India Friendly?
New Zealand registered a commanding 5-0 victory over India in the opening international friendly at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on November 12.
Pre-match walk around Ōtautahi Christchurch 🚷 ⏰ See you at 4PM, One NZ Stadium https://t.co/rKZlobLU1n— New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) November 14, 2026
The hosts took advantage of India's defensive errors, with Jesse Randall scoring a brace. Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also got on the scoresheet, while Bijoy Varghese's own goal further increased India's problems.
The result exposed the gap between the two sides, with New Zealand ranked significantly higher than India in the FIFA World Rankings.
India will now look to produce a stronger performance in Christchurch and avoid another disappointing result as they conclude their 2026 international campaign.