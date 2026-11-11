India vs Maldives Highlights: India booked their place in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship 2026 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Maldives at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Suhail Bhat proved to be the difference-maker, converting a first-half penalty to hand the Blue Tigers all three points.

India dominated possession for large periods but had to withstand late pressure from the Maldives, with goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey producing crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet. The Maldives threatened an equaliser on multiple occasions, but India's defensive resilience ensured they held on until the final whistle.

The victory sees India finish top of Group B, securing their place in the last four of the tournament. The defending champions will now turn their attention to the semi-finals as they continue their pursuit of a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title.

India are showing signs of losing concentration as substitute Muzdhaan Hassan is given space to dribble on the edge of the box before shooting. Dubey reacts sharply to his left to make another important save and preserve India's clean sheet.

- India vs Maldives Live Score: Dubey Keeps India In Front 84'

Priyansh Dubey produces a sensational save, taking the full force of the shot on his face to deny Maldives a potential equaliser. The India goalkeeper puts his body on the line to keep the Blue Tigers' 1-0 lead intact.

India secure all three points with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Maldives, courtesy of Suhail Bhat's first-half penalty. India officially qualify for the SAFF Championship 2026 semi-finals, finishing top of the group.

THE BLUE TIGERS HAVE DONE IT!

- Ind vs Mdv Saff Cup Live Updates: Dubey Comes To India's Rescue; India 1-0 Maldives 80'

Maldives win a free-kick in India's half after the ball strikes Abhishek's hand. Substitute Hamdhaan unleashes a powerful left-footed effort straight at goal, but Dubey reacts brilliantly to tip it over the crossbar.

- India vs Maldives Live Score: Great Chance For India To Double The Lead 75'

Irfan Yadwad finds Brison Fernandes inside the box with a pass, but the midfielder gets his effort all wrong and skies the ball over the crossbar. India miss a golden opportunity to double their lead

- IND vs MDV LIVE: Maldives Defence Holds Firm 70'

Uvais launches a long throw-in from the left side of the Maldives box. India have numbers forward, but none can get a touch as a Maldives defender rises to head the ball clear.

- India vs Maldives SAFF Live Updates: Substition For India 65'

Goalscorer Suhail Bhat makes way as PV Vishnu comes on for India, with the Blue Tigers looking to maintain their lead.

- Ind vs Mdv Saff Cup Live Updates: Scrappy Spell In The Middle 60'

The game has entered a scrappy phase, with neither side able to maintain possession for long. Most of the action is confined to the midfield as both teams struggle to find their rhythm.

- IND VS MDV Live Football Score: India Threaten Again, Win A Corner 50'

India produce a neat attacking move as Brison Fernandes finds his Chennaiyin FC teammate Irfan Yadwad with a through ball. Irfan takes a touch inside the box before seeing his effort blocked for a corner.

- India vs Maldives SAFF Live Updates: Double Substitution For India

India make two changes as Abdul Rabeeh and Macarton are replaced by Irfan Yadwad and Kipgen. - Ind vs Mdv Saff Cup Live Updates: Second Half Kickoffs; India 1-0 Maldives India get the second half started, attacking from right to left as the Blue Tigers look to protect their 1-0 lead and seal semi-final qualification. - India vs Maldives SAFF Live Updates: Half Time; India 1-0 Maldives Ahead at the break. 🙌🏻🇮🇳 #INDMDV #SAFFChampionship2026 #BlueTigers #IndianFootball https://t.co/5aPml7EOzo — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 11, 2026 The referee blows the half-time whistle, with India heading into the dressing room holding a crucial 1-0 lead thanks to Suhail Bhat's penalty. Maldives have a mountain to climb in the second half as the Blue Tigers move closer to securing their semi-final spot. Macarton Nickson earns a yellow card which could have been avoided. - India vs Maldives Live Score: GOALLLLLLL For India; India 1-0 Maldives 38'

Suhail Bhat makes no mistake from the spot! He sends the goalkeeper the wrong way before calmly slotting the penalty into the bottom-left corner to give India the lead. His third goal of the tournament. - India vs Maldives SAFF Live Updates: Penalty For India 37' Abdul Rabeeh is brought down inside the box, and India have a golden opportunity to take the lead from the spot! - Ind vs Mdv Saff Cup Live Updates: India Turn Up The Pressure 30' India are growing into the game, sending a couple of dangerous crosses into the box as the Maldives defence scrambles to clear the danger. How long can they hold on? - India vs Maldives SAFF Live Updates: India Rotating The Ball Well To Lead In Possession 25' India are dominating possession and moving the ball around confidently, enjoying 67% of the ball compared to Maldives' 33% as the Blue Tigers look to dictate the tempo. - IND vs MDV LIVE: Dangerous Tackle On Brison 20' Maldives captain Samooh Ali gets away with a warning after a late and heavy challenge on Brison Fernandes in the middle of the pitch, escaping a booking. - India vs Maldives Live Score: India 0-0 Maldives 15' India are circulating possession well and patiently looking to exploit gaps in the Maldives' defence. Rabeeh finds space on the right flank and delivers a cross into the box, but there are no Indian attackers available to connect with it.