P V Vishnu and Chinglensana Singh scored a goal each to put India in control of the contest. Bhutan managed to pull one back in the second half through Tobden, but the Indian side held on to secure the victory.

Defending champions India booked their place in the SAFF Championship final after beating Bhutan 2-1 in the semi-final on Saturday.

India got off to a strong start, with P V Vishnu opening the scoring in the eighth minute. He did well to control a long diagonal pass before moving the ball onto his right foot and finding the back of the net past the Bhutan goalkeeper.

India will now face either hosts Bangladesh or Pakistan in the final, which is scheduled to take place on November 17.

The defending champions extended their lead in the 27th minute. Bhutan failed to clear a corner delivered by Kipgen, allowing Chinglensana Singh to take advantage of the loose ball and score from close range.

India went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 advantage.

Bhutan Fight Back As VAR Makes Historic Debut

Bhutan returned with a much better approach after the break and reduced the deficit in the 48th minute.

Gyeltshen created the opportunity with an effort from inside the box, which was followed by Tobden heading the ball into the net. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

The match also marked a historic moment for the tournament, as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system made its debut in the SAFF Championship.

Despite Bhutan’s efforts to find an equaliser, India managed to protect their lead and seal a place in the final.

India To Face Bangladesh Or Pakistan In Final

India are competing in the tournament with their U-23 reserve squad under head coach Naushad Moosa. The senior national team is currently in New Zealand, where it is playing a series of friendly matches.