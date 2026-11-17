India’s pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will have an opportunity to achieve a special milestone when the team takes on New Zealand in the upcoming two-match Test series. The opening match is scheduled to begin on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Both fast bowlers have enjoyed considerable success in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). However, there is one achievement that has remained out of their reach so far. Bumrah and Siraj are yet to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket in New Zealand. If either of them manages to achieve the feat during the upcoming series, they will complete their five-wicket haul collection across all four SENA countries.

Interestingly, no Indian fast bowler has managed to take at least one Test five-wicket haul in each of these four countries. The upcoming series gives Bumrah and Siraj a chance to become the first Indian pacers to achieve this milestone.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ Tests: Bumrah, Gill, Pant Among 7 Indian Stars On The Verge Of Joining Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni In Elite List Jasprit Bumrah’s Test Five-Wicket Haul Record In SENA Countries Bumrah has been one of India’s most successful fast bowlers in overseas conditions. He has taken 11 five-wicket hauls in Test matches played across SENA countries. His record includes four five-wicket hauls each in Australia and England, along with three in South Africa. New Zealand is the only country where he is yet to register a Test five-wicket haul. The Indian speedster has also achieved another major milestone in SENA conditions. He became the first Asian bowler to take 150 Test wickets in these four countries, going past Pakistan great Wasim Akram. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: Massive Blow For New Zealand As Star All-Rounder Ruled Out Of Test Series, 28-Year-Old Named Replacement Bumrah will now look to add New Zealand to his list of successful overseas destinations. Mohammed Siraj Also Chasing The Same Milestone Siraj has also been impressive with the ball in overseas Test matches. The right-arm pacer has taken four five-wicket hauls in SENA countries, including two in England and one each in Australia and South Africa.

Like Bumrah, Siraj is yet to take a five-wicket haul in New Zealand. The upcoming series will give him another opportunity to add his name to the record books. If he manages to take a five-wicket haul in either of the two Tests, he will become the first Indian fast bowler to complete this achievement.

Bumrah, Wasim Akram And Malcolm Marshall Share All-Time Record Bumrah’s record in SENA conditions becomes even more impressive when compared with some of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history. The Indian pacer shares the record for the most Test five-wicket hauls in SENA countries by visiting bowlers, with 11. Pakistan legend Wasim Akram and West Indies great Malcolm Marshall have also taken 11 five-wicket hauls each in these conditions.

However, none of the three managed to register a five-wicket haul in all four SENA countries. Among the visiting bowlers in the supplied statistics, Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan stands out as the only player to have achieved this feat. He took 10 five-wicket hauls across the four countries, with five in England, two each in New Zealand and South Africa, and one in Australia.

West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh also managed to take Test five-wicket hauls in all four SENA countries. Players with Test five-wicket hauls by visiting bowlers in SENA countries : Bowler Country SENA Five-Wicket Hauls Country-Wise Breakdown Jasprit Bumrah India 11 ENG (4), AUS (4), SA (3) Wasim Akram Pakistan 11 AUS (4), NZ (4), ENG (3) Malcolm Marshall West Indies 11 ENG (6), AUS (4), NZ (1) Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka 10 ENG (5), NZ (2), SA (2), AUS (1) Curtly Ambrose West Indies 10 AUS (5), ENG (3), SA (1), NZ (1) Imran Khan Pakistan 8 ENG (4), AUS (3), NZ (1) Kapil Dev India 7 AUS (5), ENG (2) Courtney Walsh West Indies 7 AUS (3), NZ (2), ENG (1), SA (1) India's bowling plans vs New Zealand India captain Shubman Gill revealed that the side will go with the four pacers in the two-Test match series against New Zealand. IND vs NZ Test squads India squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner.

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