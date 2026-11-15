Ruturaj Gaikwad came up with a sensational piece of fielding to provide India with a crucial breakthrough in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday. The Indian batter completed a stunning diving catch in the deep to send Will Young back to the pavilion, giving Arshdeep Singh a much-needed wicket during the hosts' chase of 210.

The dismissal arrived in the 17th over, with New Zealand building momentum after losing Tim Seifert early. Arshdeep went short to Young, who attempted to pull the delivery towards the leg side. However, the New Zealand batter failed to get the desired connection and sent the ball towards deep backward square leg.

Gaikwad immediately moved to his right, covered considerable ground and launched himself into a full-length dive. He managed to get both hands underneath the ball and held on to complete a spectacular catch near the boundary ropes. Young departed for 22 off 42 deliveries, having struck three boundaries. His dismissal came at 64/2 in 16.3 overs, ending a 38-run partnership off 66 balls with Nick Kelly. Ruturaj Gaikwad's Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss Will Young Gaikwad, stationed at deep backward square leg, sprinted to his right before launching himself into a full-length dive. He held on to the ball with both hands, completing an outstanding catch near the boundary ropes.

The effort brought an end to Young's innings at 22 and handed Arshdeep his second wicket of the chase. It also ended a developing partnership and brought India back into the contest after New Zealand had started to settle. c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Arshdeep Singh 🤝 An excellent catch in the deep gives #TeamIndia wicket no. 2️⃣ 🫴 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/wqxhoXb2WC #NZvIND | @arshdeepsinghh | @Ruutu1331 https://t.co/fsZfxiZ87U — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2026 India Fight Back After Batting Collapse India needed a strong bowling performance after another disappointing outing with the bat. Asked to bat first, the visitors were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, struggling against New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack. A partnership-breaker, capped off with a stunning effort in the deep. 💥 Ruturaj Gaikwad, take a bow! 👏 Watch HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 5th ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/ZekunxZq6Z — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 15, 2026 Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel were the leading contributors with 46 runs each, while Naman Dhir and Shreyas Iyer made 22 apiece. Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy picked up three wickets each to restrict India to a modest total. New Zealand began their chase with Tim Seifert scoring 14 before Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough. Arshdeep then dismissed Will Young, with Gaikwad's spectacular effort adding to India's fightback.

The visitors had entered the series finale with a 2-1 lead and needed to defend the 209-run target to secure the ODI series. Gaikwad's catch offered a timely reminder that India's fielding could play a decisive role in keeping their hopes alive.