India produced a stunning performance under pressure to beat Pakistan by one wicket and win the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 title on Saturday. In a final that went down to the last ball, Mohit Ulva hit a boundary when India needed three runs off the final delivery to seal a memorable victory.

Opener Usman Khan led the way with a brilliant 107. He found good support from Abdul Qadir, who played an attacking knock of 80 off just 54 deliveries. Qadir smashed eight sixes and three fours to put the Indian bowlers under pressure.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan put up a strong total of 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Mohit Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 balls, while Manal Chauhan also played an important role with a quickfire 47.

Chasing a massive target of 338, India finished at 339/9 in 50 overs to lift the trophy. Pakistan looked well placed to defend their total, but India’s lower order held its nerve to complete a thrilling chase.

The pair added 135 runs for the second wicket to put Pakistan in a strong position. Captain Farhan Yousaf also made a valuable contribution, scoring 63 off 60 balls to help his team cross the 300-run mark.

For India, Kavya Patel was the leading wicket-taker with four wickets for 68 runs. Chigurupati Venkata also made an impact, picking up three wickets.

Raichandani And Sehwag Give India A Good Start

India needed 338 runs to win the final and got off to a steady start through captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag.

The opening pair added 95 runs to give India a solid base in the chase of runs. Sehwag scored 58 off 61 balls, hitting nine fours, while Raichandani played a patient innings of 80 off 101 deliveries.

But Pakistan fought back picking up wickets at regular intervals. Rizwanullah dismissed both VK Vineeth and Arjun Rajput, while Niqab Shafiq also struck twice to put India under pressure.

Manal Chauhan Keeps India’s Hopes Alive

With India losing wickets at crucial stages, Manal Chauhan stepped up with an attacking innings of 47 off just 32 balls.

He struck three sixes and three fours, keeping the required run rate within reach. But his dismissal in the 48th over left India with more work to do in the closing stages.

Pakistan continued to fight hard, but Mohit Ulva had other plans.

Mohit Ulva Hits Winning Four In Last-Ball Drama

With the match heading towards a dramatic finish, Ulva took responsibility and played a sensational unbeaten knock of 49 off 26 deliveries.

He hit five fours and three sixes to keep India’s hopes alive when the pressure was at its peak. Chigurupati Venkata did his bit, remaining unbeaten on 11 off eight balls.

The match went down to the last ball with India needing three runs off one ball to win the title. Ulva made no mistake, hitting a four to complete the chase and spark celebrations in the Indian camp.

India eventually finished at 339/9, registering a remarkable one-wicket victory over Pakistan.