India captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that the team will go with four fast bowlers in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. The first Test will begin on Thursday, November 19, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Speaking at the pre-series press conference, Gill said the team management is still discussing the final playing XI. India have six fast bowlers in the squad, but only four will get an opportunity in the opening Test.

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Gill admitted that selecting the pace attack has become a difficult decision, especially after the fast bowlers impressed during the ODI series.

“Good headache… fast bowlers stepped up in ODI series. We are still deciding on final combination. We will play with four fast bowlers. This is going to be a bigger challenge than ODIs, New Zealand have a good record here. Will be exciting,” Gill said.

India To Play With Seven Specialist Batters

Gill also gave an idea about India’s batting combination for the Test series. The Indian captain confirmed that the team is likely to play seven specialist batters, with Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj providing batting options lower down the order.

He also mentioned Nitish Kumar Reddy as another player who can contribute with the bat. However, Gill stressed that the team needs bowlers who can make an impact even when the ball gets older.

“We will have seven batters, 8-9 we have Anshul and Akash who can bat a bit. So still deciding, Nitish can bat. We need to factor in when ball goes old, so need someone who can hit deck hard,” he added.

Gill Backs Rishabh Pant Ahead Of First Test

Rishabh Pant has also joined the Indian squad in Wellington after recovering from his injury. The wicketkeeper-batter missed the three unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A but is now available for selection.

Gill backed Pant’s experience and highlighted his record in overseas conditions. The Indian captain believes his presence will be valuable for the team in the upcoming series.