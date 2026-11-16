Mohit Ulva’s remarkable performance in the 2026 Men’s U19 Asia Cup final has earned him a call-up to Saurashtra’s senior men’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27. The 18-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder has joined the team in Indore, just two days after playing a decisive role in India’s thrilling title-winning victory over Pakistan.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) confirmed Ulva’s inclusion through its official Instagram account on Monday. “Mohit Ulva joins Team Saurashtra for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 league matches being played at Indore,” the association announced. ALSO READ: WATCH: Rajat Patidar Creates History With 41-Ball Century As Madhya Pradesh Thrash Assam By 131 Runs A photograph shared by the SCA showed Ulva alongside Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, head coach Niraj Odedra and coach Sheldon Jackson. However, the youngster was not included in the playing XI for Saurashtra’s Elite Group B fixture against Haryana at The Daly College ground in Indore on Monday.

With more league matches remaining, Ulva could get an opportunity to make his senior men’s T20 debut and test himself against experienced domestic cricketers. Mohit Ulva Scripts Last-Ball U19 Asia Cup Final Win For India Ulva’s call-up comes on the back of one of the most memorable performances of the 2026 Men’s U19 Asia Cup. India were chasing a daunting target of 338 against Pakistan in the final at Al Amerat, Oman, but found themselves struggling at 252/8 when Ulva walked out to bat at number 10.

MOHIT ULVA EARNS SAURASHTRA CALL-UP Following his decisive role in India's Under-19 Asia Cup victory, 18-year-old Mohit Ulva has been drafted into Saurashtra's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad. The Saurashtra Cricket Association has asked him to join the team in Indore for the ongoing tournament. #MohitUlva #MensU19AsiaCup #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #IndianCricket https://t.co/6fhPjf8wBz — Diganta Guha (@diganta_guha) November 14, 2026 The youngster kept his composure under pressure and remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries, striking at 188.46. With India needing three runs from the final delivery, Ulva struck a boundary to complete a dramatic one-wicket victory and help India lift their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup title. He first added 57 runs off 35 balls with Manal Chauhan, who contributed 47 off 32 deliveries, for the ninth wicket. Ulva then shared an unbeaten 30-run stand off 16 balls with last man Chigurupati Venkata, who scored 11 not out.

Primarily a fast bowler, Ulva also opened the bowling for India in the final. He finished with figures of 0/57 from eight overs, but his contribution with the bat proved decisive. He was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings.

Arjun Rajput Also Joins Punjab For SMAT 2026-27 Meanwhile, another member of India’s U19 Asia Cup-winning squad, Arjun Rajput, has reportedly joined Punjab’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan: Yashveer Goud Explains The Emotions Behind India's U19 Asia Cup Final Celebrations Rajput had made headlines during the continental tournament with a century against Pakistan in the league stage. The batter is now set to get an opportunity in senior domestic cricket after completing his U19 commitments. Punjab and Saurashtra are both placed in Elite Group B, alongside Haryana, Delhi, Railways, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar. Punjab won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2023-24 season and will be led by Ramandeep Singh in the ongoing campaign.