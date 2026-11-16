India U-19 batter Yashveer Goud has revealed the reason behind the team's emotional and aggressive celebrations after their dramatic victory over Pakistan in the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final. The youngster explained that the reaction was not simply about winning the continental title but also a response to the heated exchanges between the two teams during their previous group-stage meeting on Diwali. India defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling last-ball finish on November 14 to reclaim the U-19 Asia Cup title. However, the celebrations attracted considerable attention on social media, with videos showing Indian players directing their reactions towards Pakistan wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor and other members of the opposition.

ALSO READ: Jay Shah Re-Elected Unopposed, Set To Continue As ICC Chairman For Second Term Speaking to Sports Today, Goud opened up about the emotions behind the celebrations, revealing that there had been an exchange of words, including abusive language, when India lost to Pakistan earlier in the tournament. “We had lost the match on Diwali. There was some exchange of words between us, including abusive language. We couldn't say anything after losing that match. We were waiting for the final. We wanted to perform well and show what India is capable of,” Yashveer said.

Wow what a game! Hearty congratulations Team India U19 for winning Asia Cup defeating Pakistan 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/5lgnHeebFj — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) November 14, 2026 Goud Explains Why India Celebrated Aggressively Against Pakistan Goud further revealed that the Indian players wanted to respond in the same manner as their Pakistani counterparts had reacted after the group-stage victory. According to him, the team had kept its emotions in check after the defeat and was waiting for an opportunity to answer on the field. “We were doing the same thing they had done. They were silent, and we were silent too. We were wearing the Indian jersey. We were waiting for this moment. Everyone was emotional,” he added.

The celebrations consequently carried an added significance for the Indian youngsters, who had experienced the disappointment of losing to their arch-rivals earlier in the competition. The group-stage encounter had taken place on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. India were bowled out for 208 despite Arjun Rajput's impressive 107 off 85 deliveries. Pakistan recovered from 61/5 through Hamza Zahoor's unbeaten century to chase down the target with three wickets to spare.

That defeat made the final an opportunity for India to settle the score on the biggest stage of the tournament. India Complete Dramatic One-Wicket Victory In U19 Asia Cup Final The final produced another memorable chapter in the India-Pakistan rivalry. Pakistan posted 337/9 in their 50 overs, with Usman Khan scoring 107, Abdul Qadir making 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf contributing 63.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Yash Thakur Claims Maiden ODI Wicket As India's Fast Bowlers Script Stunning Comeback Win To Seal Series 3-1 India's chase appeared to be slipping away when they were reduced to 252/8, still requiring 86 runs. However, Manal Chauhan's 47 off 32 balls and Mohit Ulva's unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries kept India's hopes alive. After Manal's dismissal, Ulva found an able partner in No. 11 Chigurupati Venkata, who remained unbeaten on 11. The pair held their nerve in the final over, with Ulva striking the winning boundary off the last delivery to take India to 339/9 and seal a remarkable one-wicket triumph.

The victory ended India's wait for the U-19 Asia Cup title, having last won the competition in 2021. It also meant they reclaimed the crown from Pakistan, who had beaten them in the previous edition's final.