India Under-19 booked their place in the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 after defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets in the second semi-final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday, November 12. Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and opening batter Aaryavir Sehwag starred with the bat as India chased down Afghanistan's target of 228 runs with eight wickets in hand. Lakshya narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 93 runs off 90 deliveries, while Sehwag provided a strong start with a half-century. Their contributions helped India complete a comfortable run chase and secure a place in the tournament's summit clash.

ALSO READ: Gurnoor Brar Likely To Be Released Early From India ODI Squad Ahead Of New Zealand Test Series: Here's Why India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, setting up another highly anticipated encounter between the two sides. Pakistan had earlier secured their place in the title clash after defeating Bangladesh in the first semi-final. Afghanistan Post 227/8 After Winning The Toss Afghanistan Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat first in the second semi-final. However, the Indian bowlers kept the scoring under control and restricted their opponents to 227/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Noman Salarzai and Shah Faisal Rahimi were Afghanistan's leading contributors, scoring 51 runs apiece. Salarzai faced 78 deliveries, while Rahimi played a 72-ball knock. Subhan Zakhail also chipped in with 31 runs, while captain Sohail Khan remained unbeaten on 36 towards the end of the innings. For India, Ishan Sood and Aryan Savsani picked up two wickets each, while Kavya Patel, Yashbardhan Chauhan and Arjun Rajput claimed one wicket apiece. Lakshya Raichandani And Aaryavir Sehwag Lead India's Chase Chasing 228 runs, India got off to a strong start through Aaryavir Sehwag and captain Lakshya Raichandani. The opening partnership laid the foundation for the successful chase, with Sehwag scoring 51 runs before being dismissed. Lakshya continued to anchor the innings and brought India closer to the target with a commanding knock. The Indian skipper scored 93 off 90 balls, narrowly missing a well-deserved century. His dismissal at 194/2 came with India needing just 34 runs to win. VK Vineeth remained unbeaten on 38, while Yashbardhan Chauhan was at the crease alongside him as India moved towards the target. India eventually completed the chase with eight wickets remaining, sealing their place in the final. ALSO READ: WATCH: Ex-Mumbai Indians Star Devon Jacobs Slams 202, Creates New Zealand Record India Set Up Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan With the victory over Afghanistan, India Under-19 have progressed to the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, where they will meet Pakistan. The two sides have already faced each other in the group stage, with Pakistan registering a three-wicket victory over India. The upcoming final will therefore provide India with an opportunity to respond and fight for the continental title. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the first semi-final to book their place in the final, setting up a blockbuster India-Pakistan contest for the U19 Asia Cup trophy.