Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive term, with the global governing body's Board confirming its decision during meetings in Bali, Indonesia. The Board has shown confidence on Shah's leadership as cricket prepares for a significant period of global expansion, including its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028. The ICC announced that Shah's reappointment followed a proposal by the directors at the Board meetings. His continued leadership is expected to provide stability as the governing body works towards expanding the sport's international footprint, strengthening its commercial structure and creating more opportunities for emerging cricket nations.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Yash Thakur Claims Maiden ODI Wicket As India's Fast Bowlers Script Stunning Comeback Win To Seal Series 3-1 Shah first took charge as ICC Chairman on December 1, 2024, after being elected unopposed to succeed Greg Barclay. He had previously served as the BCCI Honorary Secretary since 2019 and as President of the Asian Cricket Council from 2021.

Jay Shah Reacts To Second Term As ICC Chairman Following his reappointment, Shah expressed gratitude to the ICC Board and highlighted the importance of working collectively to take cricket forward. "I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support," Shah said. He also underlined the significance of cricket's return to the Olympics, describing LA28 as an opportunity to introduce the sport to new audiences and inspire the next generation. "Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders," he added. LA28 Olympics And Global Expansion Among ICC's Priorities Shah's second term comes at an important stage for international cricket. The sport will return to the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, marking its first appearance at the Olympics since 1900.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali. This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future. ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world. “We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. “Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders. “I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.” More: https://t.co/Xs4sidFvOU — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2026 The ICC is also working on an expanded long-term programme of competitions, with the objective of increasing participation and creating stronger development pathways for its Members. ALSO READ: WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss Will Young As India Fight Back

Strengthening women's cricket, improving opportunities for Associate Members and protecting the integrity of international cricket remain key priorities. ICC Deputy Chair and Zimbabwe Cricket Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani also welcomed Shah's reappointment, highlighting the importance of the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup in Africa as an opportunity to grow the game across the continent. Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Richard Thompson stressed the need to maintain a strong international calendar and protect the relevance of bilateral cricket while adapting to changing commercial opportunities.