HighLights
  1. The ICC Board has reappointed Jay Shah unopposed as its chairman for a second term.
  2. Shah first assumed the role on December 1, 2024, succeeding Greg Barclay.
  3. During his tenure, Shah has been involved in cricket's global expansion.

Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive term, with the global governing body's Board confirming its decision during meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

The Board has shown confidence on Shah's leadership as cricket prepares for a significant period of global expansion, including its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028.

The ICC announced that Shah's reappointment followed a proposal by the directors at the Board meetings. His continued leadership is expected to provide stability as the governing body works towards expanding the sport's international footprint, strengthening its commercial structure and creating more opportunities for emerging cricket nations.

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Shah first took charge as ICC Chairman on December 1, 2024, after being elected unopposed to succeed Greg Barclay. He had previously served as the BCCI Honorary Secretary since 2019 and as President of the Asian Cricket Council from 2021.

Jay Shah Reacts To Second Term As ICC Chairman

Following his reappointment, Shah expressed gratitude to the ICC Board and highlighted the importance of working collectively to take cricket forward.

"I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support," Shah said.

He also underlined the significance of cricket's return to the Olympics, describing LA28 as an opportunity to introduce the sport to new audiences and inspire the next generation.

"Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders," he added.

LA28 Olympics And Global Expansion Among ICC's Priorities

Shah's second term comes at an important stage for international cricket. The sport will return to the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, marking its first appearance at the Olympics since 1900.

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The ICC is also working on an expanded long-term programme of competitions, with the objective of increasing participation and creating stronger development pathways for its Members.

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Strengthening women's cricket, improving opportunities for Associate Members and protecting the integrity of international cricket remain key priorities.

ICC Deputy Chair and Zimbabwe Cricket Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani also welcomed Shah's reappointment, highlighting the importance of the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup in Africa as an opportunity to grow the game across the continent.

Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Richard Thompson stressed the need to maintain a strong international calendar and protect the relevance of bilateral cricket while adapting to changing commercial opportunities.


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