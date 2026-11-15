India produced a sensational bowling performance to defeat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, sealing the five-match series 3-1.

Defending a low scoring target of 210, India's fast bowlers led the comeback after the hosts appeared well placed to complete the chase, while debutant Yash Thakur also claimed his maiden ODI wicket.

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Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/30, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two crucial wickets. Axar Patel also chipped in with two scalps as New Zealand were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs.

The victory completed an impressive turnaround for India, who had been bowled out for just 89 in the fourth ODI, suffering a 244-run defeat. Shreyas Iyer's side responded emphatically to finish the tour with a series victory.

India Post 209 After Another Batting Collapse

India's batting once again failed to deliver a convincing performance after Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl. The visitors lost Rohit Sharma (7), Virat Kohli (5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (18) cheaply, slipping to 34/3 inside nine overs.