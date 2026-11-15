- After being bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, India restricted New Zealand to 187 in 48.1 overs.
- The debutant claimed his maiden ODI wicket by dismissing Dean Foxcroft.
- Arshdeep Singh starred with 3/30 as India recovered from a difficult batting performance.
India produced a sensational bowling performance to defeat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, sealing the five-match series 3-1.
Defending a low scoring target of 210, India's fast bowlers led the comeback after the hosts appeared well placed to complete the chase, while debutant Yash Thakur also claimed his maiden ODI wicket.
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Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/30, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two crucial wickets. Axar Patel also chipped in with two scalps as New Zealand were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs.
The victory completed an impressive turnaround for India, who had been bowled out for just 89 in the fourth ODI, suffering a 244-run defeat. Shreyas Iyer's side responded emphatically to finish the tour with a series victory.
India Post 209 After Another Batting Collapse
India's batting once again failed to deliver a convincing performance after Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl. The visitors lost Rohit Sharma (7), Virat Kohli (5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (18) cheaply, slipping to 34/3 inside nine overs.
Stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer managed 22 before departing, leaving India searching for a partnership. Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel then provided some resistance, both scoring 46 runs. However, neither batter could convert their start into a half-century.
Naman Dhir contributed 22, but India's lower order struggled against Santner, who finished with figures of 3/47. Jacob Duffy also claimed three wickets, while Matthew Fisher picked up two.
With India reduced to 166/8, the final-wicket contribution proved crucial. Mohammed Siraj remained unbeaten on 14, while Arshdeep Singh smashed 14 off just four deliveries, including two sixes. Their combined 28 runs helped India reach 209 in 42.1 overs, a total that eventually proved sufficient.
India's Fast Bowlers Turn The Match Around
New Zealand began their chase steadily, with Tim Seifert scoring 14 and Will Young adding 22. Arshdeep removed Young with a catch taken by Gaikwad, while Siraj dismissed Seifert to give India their first breakthroughs.
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A series victory to savour 🥳 #TeamIndia clinch a thriller at the Bay Oval to take the #NZvIND ODI series 3️⃣-1️⃣ 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/wqxhoXb2WC https://t.co/aAwPMyBykt— BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2026
Nick Kelly (24) and Dean Foxcroft (31) also got starts but failed to convert them into substantial contributions. Siraj removed Finn Allen for one, leaving New Zealand at 83/4 and bringing India firmly back into the contest.
The hosts continued to lose wickets as Axar Patel and the Indian pacers maintained pressure. Yash Thakur, who made his ODI debut in the match, registered his maiden international wicket during the defence of the target. The debutant finished with figures of 1/38 from his 10 overs.
Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Match, and Gurnoor Brar clinched Player of the Series.
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India End New Zealand's Seven-Year Home ODI Series Streak
The series victory carries added importance as it ended New Zealand's run of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series wins at home, a streak that began after their 4-1 defeat to India in 2019.
Interestingly, India were also the last team to beat New Zealand in a home ODI series before this campaign. The visitors have now repeated that achievement, securing a 3-1 series triumph after the third ODI was abandoned due to rain.