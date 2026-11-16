Rajat Patidar delivered a breathtaking display of power-hitting in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27, smashing a 41-ball century to guide Madhya Pradesh to a commanding 131-run victory over Assam on Monday, November 16. The MP captain remained unbeaten on 135 off just 48 deliveries as his side posted a mammoth 250/6 before bowling Assam out for 119 in 17.4 overs. Patidar's extraordinary innings featured eight boundaries and 13 sixes, coming at a staggering strike rate of 281.25. His century was the first by a Madhya Pradesh batter in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, making the knock even more special.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan: Yashveer Goud Explains The Emotions Behind India's U19 Asia Cup Final Celebrations WATCH: Rajat Patidar Smashes 41-Ball Century Against Assam The right-hander walked in at No. 5 with Madhya Pradesh under pressure at 57/3 in 7.4 overs. Instead of taking time to settle, Patidar launched a counter-attack and completely shifted the momentum of the contest.

Kaptaaanaaa meri jaaan another brilliant hundred from Sir Rajat Patidar 124* still batting #SMAT2026 https://t.co/kIxp9MiLMZ — Santoshvk18 (@269signofff) November 16, 2026 He combined with Shivang Kumar to rebuild the innings, with the pair adding 153 runs in just 62 deliveries. Kumar provided excellent support with 61 off 38 balls, including four sixes and three fours. THE BRILLIANCE OF RAJAT PATIDAR. 🔥 https://t.co/gNKrkC1DMk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 16, 2026 Patidar, however, was the undisputed star of the show. He cleared the boundary 13 times, setting a new record for the most sixes by a Madhya Pradesh batter in a single Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy innings. His 135 not out also powered MP to their highest-ever total in the competition. Madhya Pradesh eventually finished on 250/6 in their allotted 20 overs, leaving Assam with a daunting target of 251.

ALSO READ: Jay Shah Re-Elected Unopposed, Set To Continue As ICC Chairman For Second Term Madhya Pradesh Bowlers Complete 131-Run Rout Assam never managed to build a meaningful response during the chase as Madhya Pradesh's bowling attack kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. Kumar Kartikeya led the bowling effort with figures of 3/17, while Rahul Batham and Avesh Khan claimed two wickets apiece, conceding 15 and 20 runs respectively. Assam were eventually dismissed for 119 in 17.4 overs, handing Madhya Pradesh a comprehensive 131-run victory.