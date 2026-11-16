India and Pakistan are set for a high-stakes showdown in the SAFF Championship 2026 final on Tuesday, November 17, at the National Stadium in Dhaka. The defending champions are chasing a historic third consecutive title and a record-extending 10th crown, while Pakistan will be competing in their first-ever senior SAFF Championship final.

India defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the semi-final, with Vishnu PV and captain Chinglensana Singh Konsham finding the net. Pakistan, meanwhile, stunned hosts Bangladesh 1-0, with Abdul Samad Shahzad scoring a dramatic 86th-minute winner.

The Blue Tigers will enter the contest looking to repeat their group-stage victory over their arch-rivals. However, Pakistan have strengthened their squad with overseas-based players ahead of the knockout rounds, setting up a much tougher challenge for India.

The stage is set for the final. 🇮🇳🇵🇰 The #BlueTigers face Pakistan in the #SAFFChampionship2026 title clash. 🏆 #INDPAK #IndianFootball https://t.co/ufy1vtnNJ3 — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 14, 2026

India have won nine SAFF Championship titles, including the previous two editions in 2021 and 2023. Pakistan will now aim to make history by winning their maiden title.

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live In India?

Indian football fans can watch the SAFF Championship 2026 final between India and Pakistan live on the VETO app. The tournament's digital streaming rights in India are with VETO. There is no confirmed television broadcast for Indian viewers.