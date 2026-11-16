- India will face Pakistan on Tuesday, November 17, at 7:30 PM IST at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
- India are chasing their 10th SAFF Championship crown and a historic third consecutive title.
- India have won 17 of their 30 senior international meetings against Pakistan.
India and Pakistan are set for a high-stakes showdown in the SAFF Championship 2026 final on Tuesday, November 17, at the National Stadium in Dhaka. The defending champions are chasing a historic third consecutive title and a record-extending 10th crown, while Pakistan will be competing in their first-ever senior SAFF Championship final.
The Blue Tigers will enter the contest looking to repeat their group-stage victory over their arch-rivals. However, Pakistan have strengthened their squad with overseas-based players ahead of the knockout rounds, setting up a much tougher challenge for India.
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India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final 2026: Match Details
Match: India vs Pakistan, Final
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh
How India And Pakistan Reached The Final
India defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the semi-final, with Vishnu PV and captain Chinglensana Singh Konsham finding the net. Pakistan, meanwhile, stunned hosts Bangladesh 1-0, with Abdul Samad Shahzad scoring a dramatic 86th-minute winner.
The stage is set for the final. 🇮🇳🇵🇰 The #BlueTigers face Pakistan in the #SAFFChampionship2026 title clash. 🏆 #INDPAK #IndianFootball https://t.co/ufy1vtnNJ3— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 14, 2026
India have won nine SAFF Championship titles, including the previous two editions in 2021 and 2023. Pakistan will now aim to make history by winning their maiden title.
Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live In India?
Indian football fans can watch the SAFF Championship 2026 final between India and Pakistan live on the VETO app. The tournament's digital streaming rights in India are with VETO. There is no confirmed television broadcast for Indian viewers.
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India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record
India have historically dominated the senior international rivalry. According to the All India Football Federation, the two sides have met 30 times, with India winning 17 matches, Pakistan claiming four victories and nine encounters ending in draws.
Their most recent meeting came in the group stage of the ongoing tournament on November 5. India secured a thrilling 3-2 victory, with Suhail Ahmad Bhat scoring twice and Manglenthang Kipgen adding another goal.
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India vs Pakistan Predicted Lineups
India (4-2-3-1)
Arsh Anwer Shaikh (GK); Sandip Mandi, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Abhishek Suryavanshi; Ricky John Shabong, Nikhil Prabhu; Brison Fernandes, Manglenthang Kipgen, Vishnu PV; Suhail Ahmad Bhat.
Pakistan (5-4-1)
Yousuf Ijaz Butt (GK); Mohib Ullah, Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Abdul Samad Shahzad, Muhammad Ali Akbar Khan; Haris Zeb, Junaid Ahmed Shah, Mckeal Aroon Abdullah, Ali Uzair; Adil Nabi.