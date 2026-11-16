England produced one of the biggest results of the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 group stage, defeating Spain 3-2 in Madrid to end the reigning champions' remarkable 43-match unbeaten run. The Three Lions held on with 10 men after a late Spanish comeback, while Belgium stunned Italy 4-1 and France edged Türkiye 2-1 to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

Sunday's Matchday 6 fixtures delivered plenty of drama, with England avenging their opening-night defeat to Spain and finishing at the top of Group A3. Belgium, meanwhile, completed a stunning comeback against Italy, while France secured the Group A1 leadership with a narrow victory in Bordeaux. ALSO READ: Mirra Andreeva Scripts History At WTA Finals, Defeats 32-Year-Old Elina Svitolina In Straight Sets England End Spain's 43-Match Unbeaten Run With 3-2 Victory England handed Spain their first defeat since March 2024, ending a 43-match unbeaten streak that had included their European Championship triumph and subsequent World Cup success. Thomas Tuchel's side made a strong start at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, pressing high and creating early opportunities. Jude Bellingham tested Unai Simon in the opening minutes, while Harry Kane also came close before the break. England eventually took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Kane converted a penalty after being brought down by Pau Cubarsí inside the box. The goal was his 93rd for the national team, extending his record as England's all-time leading scorer.

The visitors strengthened their advantage after the restart. Ezri Konsa rose unmarked to head home Declan Rice's corner in the 53rd minute before Ben White made it 3-0 four minutes later, finishing off a move created by Bellingham. However, the contest took a dramatic turn when Elliot Anderson was sent off in the 63rd minute for bringing down Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area. Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting spot-kick to give Spain hope. Nico Williams then reduced the deficit further in the 75th minute, finishing Yamal's delivery to set up a tense final period. Spain pushed for an equaliser, but England goalkeeper James Trafford produced crucial saves, including a brilliant double stop in stoppage time, to preserve the victory.

Both teams finished Group A3 with 15 points, but England claimed top spot on goal difference. Spain progressed as runners-up, with both sides already assured of quarter-final qualification. Belgium Come From Behind To Thrash Italy 4-1 Belgium delivered one of the most impressive performances of the night, overturning an early deficit to defeat Italy 4-1 in Brussels and book their place in the Nations League quarter-finals. Italy made a promising start when Francesco Pio Esposito opened the scoring in the 11th minute. The forward's finish was his 10th international goal in just 15 appearances. However, Belgium responded almost immediately. Maxim De Cuyper brought the hosts level before Nathan Ngoy put them ahead. Jeremy Doku then produced a brilliant individual effort to make it 3-1 inside the opening 26 minutes. Italy attempted to recover after the interval, but Belgium remained dangerous on the counter-attack. Diego Moreira added the fourth goal to complete the emphatic victory. Italy had an opportunity to make the scoreline more respectable late in the match, but goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved Esposito's penalty. The defeat proved costly for Italy, who finished third in Group A1 with 10 points and missed out on the quarter-finals. Belgium finished second with 12 points, securing qualification alongside France. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand Football: All Whites Complete Double Over Blue Tigers With 3-0 Win France Beat Türkiye 2-1 To Win Group A1 France also secured their place in the last eight after defeating Türkiye 2-1 in Bordeaux. The hosts had to work hard for the victory, with the opening goal arriving only in the second half. Bradley Barcola's delivery led to an own goal from Türkiye defender Emirhan Topçu, giving France the advantage. Substitute Eli Junior Kroupi then doubled the lead after combining with Rayan Cherki. The goal was Kroupi's first at international level. Türkiye attempted to force a late comeback when Abdülkerim Bardakcı scored with a header in the 90th minute, but France held on to claim all three points. The result ensured France finished top of Group A1 with 13 points, one ahead of Belgium. Italy ended their campaign in third place, while Türkiye were unable to secure a positive result in Bordeaux.