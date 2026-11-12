The UEFA Nations League 2026-27 returns with an exciting set of Matchday 5 fixtures on Thursday, November 12, with several European heavyweights preparing for crucial encounters in the league phase.

Football fans will have their eyes on three major clashes as Italy take on France, Spain face Czechia, and England meet Croatia. The matches will feature some of Europe's biggest football stars, including Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal.

Apart from the League A encounters, Türkiye will host Belgium, while several other nations will also be in action across the lower divisions.

Indian football fans can catch the action live through Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Today's Matches And Timings

Here is the complete list of Thursday's fixtures, November 12:

Armenia vs Cyprus 10:30 PM

Türkiye vs Belgium 10:30 PM

Albania vs Finland 1:15 AM (Nov 13)

Czechia vs Spain 1:15 AM (Nov 13)

England vs Croatia 1:15 AM (Nov 13)

Italy vs France 1:15 AM (Nov 13)

Montenegro vs Latvia | 1:15 AM (Nov 13)

San Marino vs Belarus:1:15 AM (Nov 13)

Where To Watch UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Live In India?

Indian viewers can watch the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 matches through the following platforms:

TV broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the competition, while Sony LIV provides the digital streaming option.

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Three Biggest Matches To Watch

Italy vs France: Two European heavyweights will face each other in a highly anticipated League A encounter. Both teams will be eager to collect crucial points as the league phase approaches its conclusion.

Czechia vs Spain: Lamine Yamal and Spain will look to deliver another strong performance against Czechia. The Spanish side will aim to maintain its position in the group.

England vs Croatia: Harry Kane will lead England's challenge against Croatia at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions will be targeting an important result to strengthen their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

The three matches will be among the biggest attractions of Thursday's UEFA Nations League action.