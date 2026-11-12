India’s Vivaan Kapoor came close to winning a historic gold medal but had to settle for silver in the men’s trap event at the ISSF World Championships on Thursday. The 24-year-old, however, had another reason to celebrate as he secured a quota place for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Jaipur shooter was in impressive form throughout the competition and looked on course to become only the second Indian to win a men’s trap world title. Manavjit Singh Sandhu remains the only Indian to achieve the feat, having won gold at the 2006 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

Vivaan Kapoor Misses Gold In Shoot-Off

Vivaan finished the regulation round tied at 29 out of 30 with Kuwait’s Abdulrahman Alfaihan, forcing a shoot-off to decide the gold medallist.

However, the Indian shooter missed a clay target in the decider, allowing Alfaihan to take the top spot and leave Vivaan with the silver medal.

Despite missing out on gold, Vivaan produced a memorable performance on the world stage and added his name to India’s list of medal winners in men’s trap shooting.

Fourth Indian Man To Win World Championships Medal In Men’s Trap

With his silver medal, Vivaan became only the fourth Indian men’s trap shooter to win a medal at the ISSF World Championships.

He joined an elite group featuring the legendary Karni Singh, who won silver, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, who claimed gold in 2006, and Zorawar Singh Sandhu.

Vivaan Secures LA 2028 Olympic Quota For India

There was more good news for Indian shooting as Vivaan also secured the country’s quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He became the third Indian shooter to earn an Olympic quota at the ongoing championships, joining men’s 10m air pistol shooter Jaypal Malviya and men’s 50m rifle 3-positions bronze medallist Niraj Kumar.