France have suffered a major setback ahead of their crucial UEFA Nations League encounter against Italy, with captain Kylian Mbappe ruled out of the fixture due to a fitness concern. The Real Madrid forward will miss Thursday's clash at the San Siro in Milan after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring.

France head coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed Mbappe's absence during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, November 11. The French manager revealed that the medical staff would not take any unnecessary risks with their captain, despite hoping that the issue was not serious.

Mbappe had missed France's previous three international matches after suffering a left knee injury during the Nations League encounter against Turkiye on September 25. He had returned to the national squad for the November international break but has now suffered another fitness setback.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ Highlights: New Zealand Outclass India In Five-Goal Rout According to reports, the 27-year-old missed Wednesday's training session and worked with the medical staff instead. His absence will be a significant blow for Les Bleus as they prepare for a crucial Group A1 encounter against Roberto Mancini's Italy. When Will Kylian Mbappe Return From Injury? Zidane remains optimistic about Mbappe's recovery and hopes to have the Real Madrid forward available for France's next Nations League fixture against Turkiye on Sunday, November 15, in Bordeaux. Speaking about the injury, the French manager indicated that the problem was minor but stressed that France would not risk aggravating it. Mbappe's participation in Sunday's fixture will depend on how he responds to treatment and recovery over the next few days.

Therefore, November 15 is the expected return date rather than a confirmed comeback. Zidane confirms Kylian Mbappé will MISS the match against Italy due to injury concerns, but hopes to have him back for the clash with Turkey 🇫🇷👀 #internationalfootball https://t.co/hlPhMKam4z — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) November 12, 2026 France vs Italy: Zidane Faces Selection Concerns Mbappe's absence adds to France's growing injury concerns ahead of the Italy encounter. Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram has also withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring injury, while Aurelien Tchouameni is unavailable. ALSO READ: Mauricio Pochettino To Replace Michael Carrick? USA Coach Leads The Race For Manchester United Managerial Job

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Senny Mayulu has received his maiden senior France call-up, providing Zidane with another attacking option. Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has also joined the squad as France look to manage their injury concerns. France currently lead Group A1 with 10 points from four matches, having registered three victories and one draw. A victory against Italy would strengthen their position and secure qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals. However, without their captain and leading attacking threat, Les Bleus will face a difficult test against an Italian side looking to close the gap in the group standings.