A major controversy erupted during RAF Abu Dhabi fight week after PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and his entourage were involved in a nasty physical altercation with former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at a hotel in Abu Dhabi. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, November 11, was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media. Dvalishvili was reportedly conducting a media interview in the hotel lobby when Nurmagomedov approached him with a group of associates, leading to a heated confrontation that quickly turned physical. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ Live Football Score: Early Own Goal Hands New Zealand Advantage Against India Usman Nurmagomedov Slaps Merab Dvalishvili As Hotel Brawl Erupts In the footage circulating online, Dvalishvili can be seen speaking during an interview when Nurmagomedov approaches him from behind with several people accompanying him. The Russian fighter appears to confront the Georgian before slapping him across the face.

The exchange immediately escalated into a physical fight, with several members of both groups getting involved. Dvalishvili's friend, Saba Lazishvili, also joined the altercation as the situation descended into chaos inside the hotel lobby. Dvalishvili later shared a video on social media showing himself with a bloodied face and receiving medical attention. Lazishvili also appeared to have sustained injuries during the incident. The former UFC champion alleged that he and his young friend were outnumbered by Nurmagomedov's group. In his Instagram post, Dvalishvili claimed that the group approached them from behind and continued attacking them even when security personnel were holding them back.

Merab Dvalishvili Calls Out Usman Nurmagomedov After Attack Reacting to the incident, Dvalishvili strongly criticised Nurmagomedov and his associates, questioning their actions and challenging them to settle their differences inside a sporting contest rather than through a group confrontation. USMAN KNEES MERAB IN THE FACE! This is clear as day assault from Usman Nurmagomedov 🤦‍♂️ They need to be punished. This has been happening too frequently. Full footage of the brawl at RAF hotel: https://t.co/UtRLLojkLa — MMA Markets (@MMAMarkets) November 11, 2026 He described the incident as a cowardly attack and insisted that he and Lazishvili were not given a fair opportunity to defend themselves. Former UFC two-division champion Ilia Topuria also reacted strongly after sharing footage of the incident on social media. He criticised Nurmagomedov and his associates, questioning their conduct and calling for accountability.

Police Reportedly Question Those Involved In Hotel Brawl According to reports, local authorities intervened following the incident, with Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili and other individuals involved reportedly detained and questioned by Abu Dhabi police. ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League 2026-27: All Eyes On Mbappe And Haaland In Post-Ronaldo Era; Match Dates And Live Streaming Details The confrontation has also raised questions about security arrangements during RAF Abu Dhabi fight week. Officials from the promotion are expected to address the incident at the pre-event press conference. Interestingly, both fighters are in Abu Dhabi for the upcoming RAF event, scheduled for Saturday, November 14. Dvalishvili is set to face Marlon Moraes in a catchweight crossover wrestling contest, while Usman Nurmagomedov is in the UAE to support his elder brother Umar, who is scheduled to face Urijah Faber.

The incident has added further tension to an already heated rivalry between the two camps, with the viral footage attracting widespread reactions from the MMA community.