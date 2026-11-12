Mirra Andreeva produced a stunning comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 and secure her place in the semi-finals of the 2026 WTA Finals on Wednesday. The 19-year-old Russian recovered from a 1-4 deficit in the opening set before dominating the world No. 2 to register an emphatic straight-sets victory in 62 minutes.

The third-seeded Andreeva won her second consecutive Group 2 match to finish at the top of the standings and confirm her place in the last four on her WTA Finals debut. She also became the youngest player to reach the tournament's semi-finals since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

Sabalenka appeared to be in control after securing an early break in the first set. However, Andreeva turned the contest around spectacularly, winning 20 of the next 23 points to take the opening set 6-4.

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The momentum continued in the second set as the Russian dropped just a handful of points and completed a remarkable 11-game winning streak to seal the match.

Andreeva won 45 of the final 55 points, hitting 16 winners while committing just six unforced errors. Her performance left Sabalenka struggling to find answers, particularly in the second set.

Andreeva Gives Coach Conchita Martinez Credit For Victory

Speaking after the match, Andreeva expressed her excitement and revealed that she still had plenty of energy despite completing a dominant performance against one of the world's best players.

"I feel like I could play another two matches. I'm so pumped up and full of energy," Andreeva said.

11 straight games for the W for Mirra Andreeva ‼️ #FAGEWTAFinals | #TheUltimateStage https://t.co/bCR51LcTcU — wta (@WTA) November 11, 2026

The teenager also credited her coach, Conchita Martinez, for playing an important role in her victory. She jokingly gave the former Wimbledon champion "82% of the credit" for delivering a motivational pep talk after the warm-up.

Andreeva has now lost just eight games across her first two round-robin matches at the tournament. She previously defeated Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in her opening Group 2 encounter.