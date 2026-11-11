Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, with the club reportedly moving closer to an agreement with the current United States men's national team head coach. United's hierarchy is expected to decide on Carrick's future following a meeting with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday, November 11. According to reports, Manchester United have already opened discussions with Pochettino's representatives and are working on the possibility of bringing the Argentine back to the Premier League. However, no official decision has been announced regarding Carrick's position at Old Trafford.

ALSO READ: India vs Maldives Highlights: Suhail Bhat Fires Blue Tigers To 1-0 Win, India Qualify For SAFF Cup 2026 Semi-Finals As Group Toppers Manchester United Close In On Mauricio Pochettino Agreement According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Pochettino to take charge if the club decides to part ways with Carrick. Discussions are continuing over the details of a potential appointment, while United are also expected to negotiate with the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

🚨🚨🌕 | 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Mauricio Pochettino, and the next step is triggering his release clause. https://t.co/2iAmpJsUNF — EXPECTED THRILL (@ExpectedThrill) November 11, 2026 Pochettino signed a contract extension with the US national team in August, committing his future to the country ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. However, his agreement reportedly includes a release clause worth around £7 million to £7.5 million. The compensation is not considered a major obstacle for Manchester United. Pochettino is understood to be interested in the Old Trafford position, although his international commitments could complicate the timing of a possible move.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United Future In Doubt Carrick's position has come under increasing pressure following Manchester United's disappointing start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign. The Red Devils are currently 18th in the standings after winning just one of their opening 10 league matches.

Their latest league outing ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, despite United fighting back from two goals down on two occasions. The result extended their poor league run, with the club still struggling to find consistency. According to reports, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are expected to recommend a managerial change to Ratcliffe during their Monaco meeting. Carrick, meanwhile, has continued to take training at Carrington as the club considers its next move.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand: Where To Watch FIFA Friendly Live For Free, Kick-Off Time And Predicted XIs Pochettino's Premier League Experience Could Appeal To United Pochettino has considerable experience in English football, having managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. His most successful spell came at Tottenham, where he guided the club to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final and secured consecutive top-three Premier League finishes.

🚨 Manchester United now set for final internal meeting to proceed with the expected plan: Michael Carrick to be sacked. Mauricio Pochettino’s $10m release clause is available and Man United are working on it + contract terms with his camp. 🎥➕ https://t.co/7LVjcwfT2f https://t.co/I3Z9UCR8a8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2026 The Argentine also managed Paris Saint-Germain before taking charge of the United States in September 2024. He led the hosts to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Manchester United have considered Pochettino for the managerial position on previous occasions, including after the departures of Jose Mourinho and Erik ten Hag. The latest developments could finally bring the two parties together.

However, United must resolve Carrick's future and reach an agreement with US Soccer before any appointment can be confirmed.