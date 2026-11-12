Manchester United have officially sacked Michael Carrick with immediate effect, bringing an end to his spell as head coach following the club's disappointing start to the 2026–27 season. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the decision on November 12, with the Red Devils now preparing for another managerial transition at Old Trafford. The decision comes after United struggled to find consistency in the Premier League, leaving them in the relegation zone after collecting just eight points from their opening 10 matches.

Despite being appointed permanently in May 2026 following an encouraging interim spell, Carrick could not replicate his previous success this season. ALSO READ: Kidambi Srikanth Stuns World-Class Naraoka, Lakshya Sen Cruises Past Dong At Kumamoto Masters Attention has now shifted towards Mauricio Pochettino, who has emerged as Manchester United's leading candidate to take charge of the first team. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is reportedly keen on returning to the Premier League, with negotiations between his representatives and the Manchester club progressing.

According to Romano, United are advancing towards an agreement with the Argentine, although his departure from the United States national team will require further negotiations. Why Did Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick? Carrick's dismissal follows a disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign. Manchester United have managed just eight points from their opening 10 league fixtures and currently sit 18th in the standings. The Red Devils have struggled in almost every department, with their defensive vulnerabilities and inability to maintain consistency proving costly. Their early Carabao Cup elimination further increased the pressure on the English manager. A thrilling 4-4 draw against Aston Villa in their previous league outing was not enough to change the club hierarchy's position. 🚨💣 BREAKING: MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE SACKED MICHAEL CARRICK WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. https://t.co/KcgPEGjSoN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2026 Carrick had initially taken charge as interim manager before being appointed permanently in May 2026. He helped United secure Champions League qualification last season, earning considerable support from the supporters. However, his second spell at the club has been considerably less successful. According to reports, he leaves after overseeing 32 matches, recording 15 victories, eight draws and nine defeats.

The decision follows discussions involving Manchester United's senior management, including minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox. Mauricio Pochettino To Replace Michael Carrick Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as Manchester United's preferred candidate to replace Carrick, with negotiations reportedly progressing towards an agreement. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ Highlights: New Zealand Outclass India In Five-Goal Rout According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine manager is ready to take charge at Old Trafford, with the discussions between both parties moving forward. Pochettino has considerable experience in English football, having previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. His most successful Premier League spell came at Tottenham, where he guided the North London club to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. He also won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022. Michael Carrick sacked by MUFC. Top lad, got the team in the Champions League against expectations. Gave it his all, night and day. Protected others, never threw anyone under a bus. Worked in difficult circumstances. Leaves with head held high. I wish him and his staff the very best. — Frank_Justice!!! (@Talk2_Frankjay) November 12, 2026 The 54-year-old is currently managing the United States men's national team, a position he assumed in September 2024. Manchester United will therefore need to negotiate his departure with US Soccer before completing the appointment. One of the major obstacles to Pochettino's potential appointment is his existing contract with the United States national team.

The Argentine signed a contract extension in August 2026, committing his future to the USA until the 2030 FIFA World Cup. However, his agreement reportedly contains a release clause worth $10 million (approximately £7.5 million).