Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that the investigation into Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq is nearing completion. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is expected to submit its findings within the next few days.

The two players came under investigation following Pakistan’s 0-3 Test series defeat against England. The authorities are looking into allegations that confidential team information and dressing-room discussions were leaked during the England tour.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Thursday, Naqvi confirmed that both players had been allowed to return to domestic cricket despite the ongoing investigation.

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NCCIA Seeks More Clarity From Rizwan

Naqvi said he had spoken to the investigating agency and that it needed some further clarification from Rizwan before completing its report.

“I have spoken to the NCCIA and they just need more clarity from Rizwan after which they will submit their findings in a few days’ time, although I can’t give an exact deadline,” Naqvi said.

The PCB chief also confirmed that the board had finalised the players’ new central contracts, with an official announcement expected shortly.

“I think they are finalised or would be finalised by tomorrow,” he added.

The announcement has been delayed by around three months, with the previous central contracts expiring on July 31.

Naqvi Responds To PSL Financial Concerns

Naqvi was also asked about reports of financial difficulties surrounding the Pakistan Super League (PSL).