Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that the investigation into Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq is nearing completion. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is expected to submit its findings within the next few days.
The two players came under investigation following Pakistan’s 0-3 Test series defeat against England. The authorities are looking into allegations that confidential team information and dressing-room discussions were leaked during the England tour.
Speaking to the media in Lahore on Thursday, Naqvi confirmed that both players had been allowed to return to domestic cricket despite the ongoing investigation.
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NCCIA Seeks More Clarity From Rizwan
Naqvi said he had spoken to the investigating agency and that it needed some further clarification from Rizwan before completing its report.
“I have spoken to the NCCIA and they just need more clarity from Rizwan after which they will submit their findings in a few days’ time, although I can’t give an exact deadline,” Naqvi said.
The PCB chief also confirmed that the board had finalised the players’ new central contracts, with an official announcement expected shortly.
“I think they are finalised or would be finalised by tomorrow,” he added.
The announcement has been delayed by around three months, with the previous central contracts expiring on July 31.
Naqvi Responds To PSL Financial Concerns
Naqvi was also asked about reports of financial difficulties surrounding the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Responding to the question, he pointed to the amounts paid for the league’s new franchises and Multan Sultans, saying the owners were aware of the investment involved.
He added that franchise owners should not expect to make profits within just one or two seasons and must have assessed the financial side of the business before joining the league.
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Naqvi also said existing and new franchise owners were free to sell their teams at a profit, provided they followed the league’s rules and regulations.
PCB Chief Expects Better Results From Young Players
Speaking about the overall state of Pakistan cricket, Naqvi said he was satisfied with the team’s progress and had complete faith in the people handling cricket-related matters.
He added that his role was to support the team and expressed hope that Pakistan would see better results once the next group of young players was ready.
“I am there to back them all the time and we are expecting much better results when the next batch of young players are ready in the next six months,” he said.