Mirra Andreeva capped a remarkable 2026 season by winning the WTA Finals title after defeating 32-year-old Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in the singles final at Indian Wells on Sunday, November 15. The 19-year-old Russian completed an unbeaten run without dropping a single set, becoming the 11th player in the tournament's history to achieve the milestone. Andreeva's victory also secured her a career-high world ranking of No. 2, behind Elena Rybakina, as she ended a breakthrough season in which she claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand Football: All Whites Complete Double Over Blue Tigers With 3-0 Win The Russian won all five of her matches at the season-ending championships, adding another major achievement to her growing career. The final lasted one hour and 48 minutes, with Andreeva showing composure in the decisive moments against an experienced opponent. Mirra Andreeva Wins WTA Finals The 2026 WTA Finals title marked another milestone for Andreeva, who joined an elite group of players to win the season-ending championship without losing a set. The list includes tennis greats such as Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams.

Elation for Mirra Andreeva 👏 She defeats Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in the desert to become FAGE WTA Finals CHAMPION! #FAGEWTAFinals | #TheUltimateStage https://t.co/ikjH2THkWP — wta (@WTA) November 15, 2026 Andreeva's run was particularly impressive given the quality of opposition. She defeated Svitolina and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the round-robin stage before overcoming Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals. She then beat Svitolina again in the final to complete her perfect campaign. The Russian also finished the season with a tournament-leading 55 victories and four titles, including the French Open, Adelaide, Linz and the WTA Finals.

Andreeva Receives $3.37 Million Along with the prestigious title, Andreeva received prize money of $3.37 million and a one-of-a-kind ultraviolet purple Mercedes-Benz convertible. The car was brought onto the court during the trophy presentation, with the teenager even getting behind the wheel.

However, there was one small problem: Andreeva does not yet have a driver's licence. "This is an amazing motivation for me to get my driver's license as fast as I can," she said. She also joked that, if she could not drive, she could remain a passenger with the five members of her team.

During the awards ceremony, Andreeva also thanked herself for the hard work and commitment that helped her reach the top. She wore a jacket carrying the phrase 'I want to thank myself' and acknowledged her efforts throughout the season. Elina Svitolina Finishes As WTA Finals Runner-Up Svitolina, meanwhile, finished her first WTA Finals campaign since 2019 as runner-up. The Ukrainian had reached the championship match after defeating Linda Noskova in the semi-finals, having also beaten Aryna Sabalenka during the round-robin stage.

ALSO READ: Total Chess: Praggnanandhaa's Title Hopes End After Blunder, Erigaisi Stays In The Hunt The 32-year-old earned $1.5 million for her runner-up finish. Following the final, she praised Andreeva's performance and said she had given everything on court. There was no traditional handshake between the two players after the match. Svitolina and other Ukrainian players have followed a policy of not shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Andreeva, however, congratulated Svitolina on her season and praised her return to the top level after becoming a mother. In the doubles final, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend defeated the Italian pair of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3 to claim the title.