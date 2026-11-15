R Praggnanandhaa endured one of the most painful defeats of his career at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest after a shocking blunder against Richard Rapport cost him a completely winning position. The Indian Grandmaster missed a checkmate threat in a single move, allowing the Hungarian to snatch an extraordinary victory in their Group B encounter on Saturday. While Praggnanandhaa's hopes of finishing top of his group and reaching the championship knockout suffered a major blow, fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi kept his title ambitions alive with a crucial victory over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in Group D. ALSO READ: WATCH: Portugal Players Honour Cristiano Ronaldo With Iconic No. 7 Shirts Ahead Of Denmark Clash Praggnanandhaa Blunders In Winning Position Against Rapport Playing with the black pieces, Praggnanandhaa had gradually taken control of the game after Rapport made a mistake in the middlegame. The Indian had built a winning advantage and was preparing to deliver checkmate with his queen, rook and bishop.

Total shock for Praggnanandhaa as he realizes he blundered mate-in-1 in a winning position! #TotalChess https://t.co/yTgr3x0BJw — chess24 (@chess24com) November 14, 2026 However, he failed to spot Rapport's final tactical opportunity. After the Hungarian played 42.Ne6, Praggnanandhaa responded with 42...Bc8, overlooking the immediate checkmate threat. Rapport seized the opportunity and played 43.Qg7#, ending the game in dramatic fashion.

The blunder stunned the commentators, with British Grandmaster David Howell describing it as the worst mistake of Praggnanandhaa's career during the official broadcast. The Indian was visibly disappointed as he realised the magnitude of his error. The return game between the two grandmasters ended in a draw, leaving Praggnanandhaa with just five points after seven Fast Classical games. With Fabiano Caruana leading Group B on 16 points, the Indian's chances of reaching the title knockout have effectively ended.

Praggnanandhaa has drawn four games and lost three in the Fast Classical section, also dropping 18 Elo rating points during the tournament. Arjun Erigaisi Beats MVL To Share Group D Lead In contrast, Arjun Erigaisi produced a strong performance to remain firmly in contention in Group D. The Indian first drew his opening game against French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave before winning the return encounter with the white pieces.

Erigaisi's victory ended MVL's unbeaten run in the Fast Classical section and lifted the Indian to 13 points. He now shares the Group D lead with Vachier-Lagrave and Hans Niemann, who also have 13 points. With two group-stage games remaining, Erigaisi has a genuine opportunity to finish among the four group winners who will compete for the overall championship title. ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ International Friendly In India? Total Chess Pilot Enters Final Group-Stage Day The Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot features a group stage followed by knockout competitions across different time controls. The Fast Classical section uses a 45-minute time control with a 30-second increment, with three points awarded for a win and one for a draw.

The final two group-stage rounds are scheduled for Sunday, November 15. Only the four group winners will advance to the knockout for the overall title, making the remaining encounters crucial for Erigaisi's campaign.