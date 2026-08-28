Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa produced a stunning comeback to win his first Grand Chess Tour (GCT) title, defeating American star Fabiano Caruana in the final at the Saint Louis Chess Club.

Praggnanandhaa began the final day six points behind Caruana. However, the 21-year-old quickly changed the situation with two impressive victories in the rapid games. The wins helped him take a two-point lead before the blitz section.

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Caruana fought back in the first two blitz games. The opening game ended in a draw, while Caruana won the second game to bring the score level at 12-12.

Praggnanandhaa responded strongly in the third blitz game, beating Caruana and moving two points ahead again at 14-12. He only needed a draw in the final game to secure the title.

The Indian grandmaster stayed calm and managed to draw the last game, completing a remarkable turnaround and winning the match 15-13.

The victory earned Praggnanandhaa $200,000 in prize money and made him the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title. His success also secured his place in next year's GCT, alongside Caruana and American player Wesley So.

After the match, Praggnanandhaa admitted that he did not expect to have many chances at the start of the day. He said beating Caruana twice in the rapid games was especially important because getting even one win against the American is difficult.