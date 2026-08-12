Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa crashed through the defences of Javokhir Sindarov in a second round match to register his first victory of the Sinquefield Cup, the penultimate event of the Grand Chess tour, here.

The star of the day was Praggnanandhaa all the way as the Indian claimed his point inch-by-inch in the endgame arising out of a queen pawn opening.

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Sindarov, who will be up against world champion D Gukesh later this year for the world crown, chose just an equal endgame that should have been a perfect draw for him.

But then what he possibly did not account for was Praggnanandhaa''s tenacity. It paid off in the end for the Indian as from what the computer was claiming to be a drawn endgame turned in to a winning one in no time. The game lasted as many as 95 moves.