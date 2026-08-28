Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 29, 2026): In today’s school assembly on August 29, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe. Students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them through these new headlines.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 29:

1. Officials said a task force is set up to provide relief to Sikkim residents affected by Nepal floods

2. As per reports, Penguin Random House India backs out of publishing Sonia Gandhi’s memoir

3. India, U.S. sign agreement for procurement of Javelin anti-tank missile system

4. Indian Railways hikes fine to Rs 1,000 for littering stations, trains

5. India to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 29:

1. Trump administration pursues to restrict internships for international students

2. Norway’s King Harald V dies at 89, his son becomes King Haakon VIII

3. Indian Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 95.55 against U.S. dollar

4. India, Canada reiterate commitment to complete trade deal by end of 2026

5. Military judge sets trial date for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 29:

1. Divya Deshmukh to make Global Chess League debut with defending champions Alpine Pipers

2. Sehwag, Dravid’s sons included in India U19 squad for Australia series

3. Praggnanandhaa won Grand Chess Tour title, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat

4. Muchova and Mensik clinch the US Open mixed doubles championship

5. Anthony Andrews appointed India U17 women's assistant coach

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