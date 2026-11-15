Portugal players paid a heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark on Saturday, November 14, as the entire squad walked onto the pitch wearing the legendary forward’s iconic No. 7 shirts.

The emotional gesture marked Portugal’s first international fixture since Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on November 5, bringing an end to his 23-year career with the national team.

Ronaldo leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, having established himself as Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer with 146 international goals. He also captained the nation to the Euro 2016 title and two UEFA Nations League triumphs, in 2019 and 2025.

The players wore shirts bearing Ronaldo’s name and number during the pre-match ceremonies at the Estádio Municipal de Braga. The tribute also extended to the young mascots accompanying the players onto the pitch.

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Supporters inside the stadium joined in the celebrations, with a banner reading “Obrigado, capi7ão” — meaning “Thank you, captain” — displayed alongside images of Ronaldo lifting the European Championship and Nations League trophies.

Momento inesquecível. 𝟳✨@Cristiano https://t.co/nU0dAYyqZQ — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 14, 2026

Portugal also introduced a special redesign of the No. 7 shirt. A horizontal stroke has been added through the number to preserve the original design associated with Ronaldo’s legacy. The new version allows future players to wear the number without replicating the iconic jersey that became synonymous with the former captain.

The Portuguese Football Federation described the change as a way of preserving the memories and achievements associated with Ronaldo. Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs was handed the redesigned No. 7 for the Denmark fixture.