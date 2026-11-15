Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run of form by clinching the Kumamoto Masters Japan Open 2026 men's singles title after producing a stunning comeback victory against Japan's Koki Watanabe in the final on Sunday.

The Indian shuttler recovered from losing the opening game to defeat the home favourite 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 in an hour and four minutes, securing his second consecutive BWF World Tour title.

Ranked 13th in the world, Sen showed tremendous composure after falling behind in the contest. Watanabe, the world No. 15, started strongly and took the first game 21-13, putting the Indian under pressure in front of the home crowd.

However, Sen responded brilliantly in the second game. He raised his intensity, improved his control of the rallies and held his nerve in the closing stages to win 21-18 and force a decider.

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Lakshya Sen Dominates Deciding Game To Seal Title

The third game belonged to the Indian, who took control of the contest with an attacking display. Sen established an 11-7 advantage at the interval and continued to extend his lead after the change of ends.