- Lakshya Sen lost the opening game but fought back strongly to defeat Japan’s Koki Watanabe.
- The victory makes Sen the first Indian shuttler to win the Kumamoto Masters Japan title.
- Sen added the Kumamoto Masters crown to his recent HYLO Open victory in Germany.
Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run of form by clinching the Kumamoto Masters Japan Open 2026 men's singles title after producing a stunning comeback victory against Japan's Koki Watanabe in the final on Sunday.
The Indian shuttler recovered from losing the opening game to defeat the home favourite 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 in an hour and four minutes, securing his second consecutive BWF World Tour title.
Ranked 13th in the world, Sen showed tremendous composure after falling behind in the contest. Watanabe, the world No. 15, started strongly and took the first game 21-13, putting the Indian under pressure in front of the home crowd.
However, Sen responded brilliantly in the second game. He raised his intensity, improved his control of the rallies and held his nerve in the closing stages to win 21-18 and force a decider.
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Lakshya Sen Dominates Deciding Game To Seal Title
The third game belonged to the Indian, who took control of the contest with an attacking display. Sen established an 11-7 advantage at the interval and continued to extend his lead after the change of ends.
Watanabe struggled to match the Indian's intensity as Sen dictated the rallies and produced a series of impressive winners. The eighth-seeded Indian eventually stretched his advantage to nine points and closed out the game 21-14 without allowing the Japanese shuttler an opportunity to mount a comeback.
Sensational Lakshya Sen making history at #KumamotoMasters2026 become 1st 🇮🇳n to win a title🏆 Def. Koki Watanabe🇯🇵 in a thrilling 3 sets encounter & more importantly get over against the ruckus opposition crowd at pressure moments🔥 🎥-BWF TV https://t.co/IL2FAsH1GK— Amit Kumar De (@AmitK98infinite) November 15, 2026
The victory marked another significant achievement for Sen, who became the first Indian men's singles player to reach the Japan Masters final since the tournament's inception in 2023.
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Lakshya Sen Makes History In Kumamoto
With this victory, Lakshya Sen created history by becoming the first Indian men's singles player to win the Kumamoto Masters title. The victory was particularly impressive given that he had to overcome not only Koki Watanabe but also a hostile home crowd supporting the Japanese shuttler.
Sen showed remarkable composure during the crucial moments of the three-game encounter, refusing to let the atmosphere inside the arena affect his performance. His ability to handle the pressure and deliver when it mattered most made the victory even more special.
Coming shortly after his Hylo Open triumph in Germany, the Japan Masters crown marks a sensational run for the Indian shuttler, who has now secured back-to-back BWF World Tour titles.