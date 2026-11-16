Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho made a surprise return to professional football after 11 years, featuring for Italian third-division side Ravenna in their 2-0 victory over Forli on Sunday. The 46-year-old received a warm welcome from the home supporters at Stadio Bruno Benelli and marked his comeback with an influential performance in the local derby.

Mt feliz em voltar a disputar uma partida oficial... Descansei uns anos, mas agora é hora de voltar kkkkkk brincadeiras a parte, foi mto bonito viver este dia maravilhoso, com meus companheiros e estádio cheio!!! Com toda certeza um momento especial na minha vida... vocês sabem como eu gosto de me desafiar a fazer coisas diferentes que ninguém ou que poucos fizeram. Esta adrenalina, o cheiro do campo e o encontro com a bola é sempre especial…Obrigado ao meus amigos Lorenzo, Ignácio e Giuseppe Cipriani e toda a equipe do Ravenna, por acreditarem neste sonho e vamos continuar trabalhando para ajudar a conquistar a Itália e o mundo!!! Tenho certeza que estamos no caminho certo… Obrigado a todos os fãs por esta noite inesquecível, aos que vieram de longe me prestigiar e ver uma bela partida de futebol, com muito empenho em busca da subida de liga... Nos vemos em breve família — Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) November 15, 2026 Wearing his iconic No. 10 jersey, Ronaldinho started the match and was involved in the build-up to Ravenna's opening goal, scored by right-back Giulio Donati in the first half. The Brazilian celebrated enthusiastically with his teammates as the home side took the lead. Although his trademark acceleration was no longer quite the same, Ronaldinho showcased glimpses of the technical brilliance that made him one of football's most entertaining players. He linked up play with his trademark close control and delivered several crosses during his time on the pitch.

ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League: England End Spain's 43-Match Unbeaten Run, France Edge Turkiye As Belgium Thrash Italy The former Barcelona and AC Milan star was substituted at half-time, with Ravenna leading 1-0. His side eventually secured a 2-0 victory to make his return even more memorable. Ronaldinho Returns To Club Football After 11 Years Ronaldinho's appearance was his first at club level since 2015, when he represented Brazilian outfit Fluminense. The former Brazil international had signed for Ravenna in a surprise move in June, setting up an unexpected return to competitive football more than a decade after his last professional appearance.

🚨🚨 | Ronaldinho vs Forli - Fans POV Still the king of Joga bonito at 46 years old https://t.co/2DRoaUUkh9 — Futbol SA (@futbalsa) November 15, 2026 His comeback also marks a return to Italian football, where he previously spent three seasons with AC Milan between 2008 and 2011. During that spell, he won the Serie A title before bringing his European career to a close. Ravenna currently compete in Serie C, Italy's third tier, and are aiming to secure promotion. The club is owned by Ignazio Cipriani, associated with the well-known Cipriani restaurant brand.

Ronaldinho's Glorious Football Career Ronaldinho remains one of the most celebrated players of his generation. His career reached extraordinary heights at Barcelona, where he scored 94 goals in 207 appearances and won two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand Football: All Whites Complete Double Over Blue Tigers With 3-0 Win He also played a significant role in Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup triumph and received the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2005. His performances for Barcelona, particularly alongside a young Lionel Messi, helped establish him as one of the defining footballers of the 2000s.

Across his international career, Ronaldinho scored 33 goals in 97 appearances for Brazil. At club level, he also represented Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Gremio, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and Mexican side Queretaro.