HighLights
  1. The 46-year-old Ronaldinho made his first competitive appearance since September 2015.
  2. The Brazilian played a part in Ravenna's opener in the 36th minute.
  3. Ronaldinho played the entire first half before receiving a standing ovation as he left the pitch.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho made a surprise return to professional football after 11 years, featuring for Italian third-division side Ravenna in their 2-0 victory over Forli on Sunday. The 46-year-old received a warm welcome from the home supporters at Stadio Bruno Benelli and marked his comeback with an influential performance in the local derby.

Wearing his iconic No. 10 jersey, Ronaldinho started the match and was involved in the build-up to Ravenna's opening goal, scored by right-back Giulio Donati in the first half. The Brazilian celebrated enthusiastically with his teammates as the home side took the lead.

Although his trademark acceleration was no longer quite the same, Ronaldinho showcased glimpses of the technical brilliance that made him one of football's most entertaining players. He linked up play with his trademark close control and delivered several crosses during his time on the pitch.

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The former Barcelona and AC Milan star was substituted at half-time, with Ravenna leading 1-0. His side eventually secured a 2-0 victory to make his return even more memorable.

Ronaldinho Returns To Club Football After 11 Years

Ronaldinho's appearance was his first at club level since 2015, when he represented Brazilian outfit Fluminense. The former Brazil international had signed for Ravenna in a surprise move in June, setting up an unexpected return to competitive football more than a decade after his last professional appearance.

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His comeback also marks a return to Italian football, where he previously spent three seasons with AC Milan between 2008 and 2011. During that spell, he won the Serie A title before bringing his European career to a close.

Ravenna currently compete in Serie C, Italy's third tier, and are aiming to secure promotion. The club is owned by Ignazio Cipriani, associated with the well-known Cipriani restaurant brand.

Ronaldinho's Glorious Football Career

Ronaldinho remains one of the most celebrated players of his generation. His career reached extraordinary heights at Barcelona, where he scored 94 goals in 207 appearances and won two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

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He also played a significant role in Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup triumph and received the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2005. His performances for Barcelona, particularly alongside a young Lionel Messi, helped establish him as one of the defining footballers of the 2000s.

Across his international career, Ronaldinho scored 33 goals in 97 appearances for Brazil. At club level, he also represented Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Gremio, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and Mexican side Queretaro.


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