Shubman Gill-led India are preparing for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, which begins on November 19. Having already won the T20I and ODI series on the tour, India will now look to continue their winning run in the longest format.

The Test series also gives several Indian players a chance to achieve a rare milestone. If India manage to win a Test match in New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj could join an exclusive group of Indian cricketers.

The upcoming series against New Zealand presents an opportunity for seven members of the current Indian squad to complete their record of winning Test matches in all four SENA countries.

Only six Indian players have won at least one Test match in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). The list includes Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni and Ishant Sharma.

These players have already been part of Indian teams that registered Test victories in South Africa, England and Australia. A win in New Zealand would help them join the six players who have already achieved this feat.

With the opening Test scheduled to take place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, all eyes will be on Gill and his teammates as they look to make the most of this opportunity.

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Came Close To Achieving This Captaincy Feat

While six Indian players have won Test matches in all four SENA countries, no Indian skipper has managed to lead the team to victories in all four nations.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni came closest to achieving this milestone, having led India to Test wins in three of the four countries.

Kohli holds the record for the most SENA Test wins by an Asian captain, with seven victories. Under his leadership, India registered two Test victories in South Africa, three in England and two in Australia.

However, New Zealand remains missing from his record. India lost both Tests during their 2020 tour under Kohli’s leadership.

Dhoni also enjoyed some memorable overseas Test victories. He led India to wins in Hamilton in 2009, Durban in 2010 and Lord’s in 2014. However, he could not guide the team to a Test victory in Australia before retiring from the longest format of the game in December 2014.