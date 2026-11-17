New Zealand have suffered a setback ahead of their two-match Test series against India, with allrounder Mitchell Santner ruled out after fracturing his right hand. The opening Test is scheduled to begin in Wellington on Thursday.

Santner picked up the injury during the fifth and final ODI against India in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh struck the southpaw on the right hand with a bouncer while he was batting.

Following the injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that scans had revealed a fracture, ruling Santner out of the upcoming Test series. Spin-bowling allrounder Dean Foxcroft has been added to the squad as his replacement.

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“Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right-hand. His return-to-play timeline is being worked through and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course,” NZC said in a statement.

Glenn Phillips Likely To Replace Santner In Playing XI

With Santner unavailable, New Zealand are expected to make changes to their playing combination for the opening Test. The hosts are likely to go with four specialist fast bowlers at the Basin Reserve, while Glenn Phillips is the leading contender to fill Santner’s role at No. 7.

Phillips could give the team an extra spin option while strengthening the batting line-up.