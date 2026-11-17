New Zealand have suffered a setback ahead of their two-match Test series against India, with allrounder Mitchell Santner ruled out after fracturing his right hand. The opening Test is scheduled to begin in Wellington on Thursday.
Santner picked up the injury during the fifth and final ODI against India in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh struck the southpaw on the right hand with a bouncer while he was batting.
Following the injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that scans had revealed a fracture, ruling Santner out of the upcoming Test series. Spin-bowling allrounder Dean Foxcroft has been added to the squad as his replacement.
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“Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right-hand. His return-to-play timeline is being worked through and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course,” NZC said in a statement.
Glenn Phillips Likely To Replace Santner In Playing XI
With Santner unavailable, New Zealand are expected to make changes to their playing combination for the opening Test. The hosts are likely to go with four specialist fast bowlers at the Basin Reserve, while Glenn Phillips is the leading contender to fill Santner’s role at No. 7.
Phillips could give the team an extra spin option while strengthening the batting line-up.
Who Is Dean Foxcroft? Allrounder Gets Another Test Opportunity
The 28-year-old Foxcroft has played one Test for New Zealand so far. He made his debut against Ireland in Belfast in May, ahead of New Zealand’s three-match Test tour of England.
Foxcroft made an impressive start to his Test career, scoring 98 runs in New Zealand’s innings victory. However, he returned home after that match as Santner, who was recovering from a shoulder injury, rejoined the squad for the England series.
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Now, with Santner sidelined, Foxcroft has been called up as his replacement.
Santner’s Australia Test Series Participation Also In Doubt
The injury comes at a difficult time for Santner, who was keen to establish himself across all formats for New Zealand. The allrounder had even turned down a lucrative offer from Adelaide Strikers for the Big Bash League to focus on his international commitments.
Speaking to the New Zealand Herald earlier, Santner had highlighted the importance of the upcoming international schedule, which includes India’s visit and the challenging Test tour of Australia.
“When you look ahead to the summer we’ve got, India here for white ball and Tests and Australia away - there’s not many bigger than that - it’s quite an exciting time. I’d like to still be part of that,” Santner had said.
New Zealand are scheduled to play a four-match Test series in Australia, starting in Perth on December 9. Santner will be hoping to recover in time for the series, which begins eight days after the scheduled fifth day of the second Test against India in Christchurch.
However, his return will depend on how quickly his fractured hand heals. NZC is expected to provide an update on his recovery and availability in due course.
Updated New Zealand squad for Test series vs India
Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner.