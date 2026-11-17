Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could have a different opening combination in IPL 2027, with Australian batter Travis Head reportedly deciding to skip the upcoming season. Head has formed a destructive partnership with Abhishek Sharma over the last few editions, but the duo may not get another opportunity to open together next year.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Head has informed the SRH management about his decision to miss IPL 2027 because of a packed international schedule. The Australian opener has a busy few months ahead. Following the four-Test series against New Zealand at home, Australia are scheduled to tour India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2027. The tour will also include the MCG’s 150th Anniversary Test.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ Tests: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Set To Become First Indian Pacers To Achieve Rare Record Across All 4 SENA Countries There could be more international commitments waiting for Head after that. If Australia qualify, he could feature in the World Test Championship 2025-27 final. The team will then turn its attention towards the 2027 Ashes before beginning preparations for the ODI World Cup later that year.

With such a demanding calendar, Head is understood to be keen on taking a break from franchise cricket. Travis Head’s Record With Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH signed Head for Rs 6.80 crore at the IPL 2024 auction after his impressive performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup. His impact at the franchise was immediate, and he became one of the key players in their batting line-up.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, SRH retained the Australian batter for Rs 14 crore. Across three seasons, Head scored 1,351 runs in 42 innings at an average of nearly 33. His strike rate of 176.14 was the highest among SRH batters who had played at least 10 matches for the franchise. He also registered one century and nine half-centuries.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ Tests: Bumrah, Gill, Pant Among 7 Indian Stars On The Verge Of Joining Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni In Elite List Head’s partnership with Abhishek Sharma became one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2024. The two played a major role in taking SRH to the final with their aggressive approach at the top of the order. Together, they have scored 1,892 runs in 42 innings, making them the second-highest run-scoring pair in SRH’s history. Their partnership includes six century stands and nine half-century partnerships. They have also maintained a run rate of more than 12 runs per over, the highest by any pair in IPL history, according to the supplied statistics. Who Will Open For SRH In IPL 2027? Head’s reported decision to skip IPL 2027 leaves SRH with an important question to answer before the new season. One option could be Ishan Kishan, who has opened for India in T20 internationals in the past. He could move up the order and partner Abhishek Sharma, depending on the team’s plans. However, SRH may also look for a specialist overseas opener at the auction. West Indies captain Shai Hope could be one of the options after his impressive performances in the T20I series in India, where he scored two centuries. The franchise could also explore the trading market for another opening batter. With the trading window open until December 9, SRH have time to assess their options before finalising their squad. Who Will Captain Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2027? Head’s possible absence is not the only concern for SRH. There are also questions surrounding the availability of regular captain Pat Cummins. The Australian fast bowler earlier hin that he may skip IPL 2027 to manage his workload and focus on international cricket. If Cummins is unavailable, Ishan Kishan could emerge as a captaincy option. He has already led SRH in seven matches when Cummins was working towards regaining full fitness during the last season of the tournament. Kishan’s experience as a captain could make him a strong candidate if the franchise decides to look for a new leader. SRH’s List Of Traded Players Ahead Of IPL 2027 SRH have already made several changes to their squad through the trading window. The franchise brought back left-arm pacer T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore, with leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moving in the opposite direction. They also completed a trade with Chennai Super Kings, sending Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards in exchange for left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis. In another move, SRH traded Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans without receiving a player in return. With Head reportedly set to miss the season and Cummins’ participation still uncertain, SRH could have some important decisions to make before IPL 2027. Finding the right opening partner for Abhishek Sharma and settling their captaincy plans will be among the franchise’s biggest priorities.