Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced their list of retained players ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction next month.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will look to build on its title-winning campaign and strengthen its squad for the next season. With the auction approaching, RCB have made their decisions on which players to keep and which ones to release.

What Are the IPL Retention Rules?

Unlike a mega auction, where teams have a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain, a mini auction gives franchises more flexibility.

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Teams can retain as many players as they wish, including Indian and overseas cricketers. However, each franchise must have a squad of 25 players, with the total auction purse set at around Rs 157 crore.

This gives teams more freedom to keep their core players and use the auction to fill the gaps in their squads.

RCB Retained Players List

Here is the complete list of players retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL auction:

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Salam, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Kanishk Chouhan, Yash Dayal

RCB Released Players List

Here is the list of players released by the defending champions ahead of the auction:

Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra, Swapnil Singh