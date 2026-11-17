Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has reportedly decided to skip the IPL 2027 season as he looks to manage his workload ahead of a busy international schedule. Starc, who has retired from T20 internationals, continues to play Test and ODI cricket for Australia. The team has a packed calendar, with as many as 10 Test matches scheduled over the next four months. Australia will also travel to England for the Ashes before heading to Africa for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

With so much cricket coming up, Starc has reportedly decided to put his international commitments first and take a break from the IPL. ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Announced IPL Retirement Before Anyone Expected? Watch Video Mitchell Starc Set to Miss Seventh IPL Season Starc has missed several IPL seasons despite being in contention to play. The Australian pacer has often chosen to prioritise his national duties over franchise cricket. He missed the 2016 season due to a foot fracture and decided to stay away from the tournament in 2017 to manage his workload. In 2018, he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders but a leg injury ruled him out of the competition.

Cricket Australia did not give him clearance to play in 2019, while he skipped the 2022 edition due to fatigue from spending time in bio-bubbles. Starc also withdrew midway through the 2025 season, citing international scheduling and security concerns. Delhi Capitals had signed the left-arm pacer for Rs 11.75 crore at the auction. If the franchise decides to release him ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, the amount could be added back to its auction purse. Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had earlier hinted that players might have to make tough calls to balance their international and franchise cricket commitments. ALSO READ: MS Dhoni IPL Records: 7 Incredible Feats That Define His Legendary Career Travis Head Also Set to Miss IPL 2027 Starc is not the only Australian player expected to miss the next IPL season. Opener Travis Head has also reportedly informed Sunrisers Hyderabad that he will not be available for IPL 2027 due to his international commitments.

Head’s absence could be a major blow to SRH, especially considering his successful opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma. The two have been among the most destructive opening pairs in recent IPL seasons. If SRH decide to release Head from their squad, they could get Rs 14 crore back in their auction purse. The franchise initially bought the Australian batter for Rs 6.8 crore at the 2024 auction. However, following his impressive performances in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, his salary was increased to Rs 14 crore.