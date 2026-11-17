Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on November 17, 2026, ahead of the tournament’s 20th edition. However, he will continue to be associated with the franchise and take up a mentoring role from the 2027 season.

Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in IPL history. He played 11 finals during his career, the most by any player in the tournament. His contribution to CSK’s success over the years has made him one of the biggest names in the league.

Dhoni has achieved many milestones in his career, from winning five IPL trophies to setting records with the bat and behind the stumps. Here is a look at seven major IPL records he leaves behind. 1. 278 IPL Matches: A Career Of 18 Seasons Dhoni made his IPL debut in 2008 and went on to play 278 matches in the tournament. During his career, he represented Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant.

He spent 18 seasons with the IPL and was a constant in the competition during his playing days. Maintaining that level of fitness and consistency for so many years is a big achievement. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have moved ahead of Dhoni in terms of total appearances, but his numbers still place him among the most experienced players in IPL history. 2. Most Matches As IPL Captain Dhoni holds the record for captaining the most matches in IPL history. He led teams in 226 matches and guided them to 133 victories. His record also includes 91 defeats and two matches that ended without a result. His winning percentage as captain stands at 58.84. One of Dhoni’s biggest strengths was the way he handled pressure. He was seldom seen making rash decisions, and often stood by his players even after a poor performance. His understanding of the game and calm approach helped CSK remain one of the strongest teams in the competition.

3. Most IPL Runs Without A Century Dhoni scored 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches but never managed to score a century in the tournament. His highest score remained 84 not out, while he finished with 24 half-centuries. A major reason behind this was his batting position. Dhoni often came in to bat in the final overs with the responsibility of finishing the innings. Instead of spending time building big individual scores, he focused on scoring quickly and helping his team win matches.

Over the years, he became one of the most dependable finishers in the IPL. 4. Most Dismissals By A wicketkeeper In The History Of IPL As a wicketkeeper, Dhoni was as good as he was with the bat. He ended his IPL career with 205 dismissals, which included 158 catches and 47 stumpings. His quick hands behind the stumps made life difficult for opposition batters, especially those who tried to attack spinners by stepping out of their crease. 5. Oldest Captain To Win An IPL Title Dhoni created another record when he led CSK to the IPL title in 2023. At 41 years and 326 days, he was the oldest captain to win the tournament. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to clinch their fifth IPL trophy. 6. 5 IPL Titles And 10 Finals With CSK One of the biggest highlights of Dhoni’s IPL career has been his success with CSK as captain. Under his leadership, CSK won five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

He also led Chennai to 10 IPL finals, making the franchise one of the most successful teams in the tournament. Dhoni shares the record for the most IPL titles as captain with Rohit Sharma. The former Mumbai Indians skipper has also won five trophies. CSK’s last title under Dhoni came in 2023, when they defeated Gujarat Titans in a closely fought final in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, Dhoni also played the 2017 final with Rising Pune Supergiant, taking his overall tally of final appearances as a player to 11. 7. Most Sixes Hit By An IPL Captain Dhoni also holds the record for most sixes by an IPL skipper. He smashed 218 sixes while leading Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni was a finisher and he would often play the big shots in the last overs. Even when his team needed a large number of runs in a short period, he had the ability to change the game with a few shots.