Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have completed a three-player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 season. India fast bowler Mohammed Shami and spinner M Siddharth will move to Rajasthan, while England all-rounder Sam Curran will join Lucknow.

Shami and Siddharth were both part of the LSG squad, but will now get a fresh start at RR. Curran, meanwhile, will return to the Lucknow franchise as the two teams look to strengthen their squads before the new season.

Mohammed Shami Joins Rajasthan Royals For Rs 8 Crore Shami was bought by LSG for Rs 10 crore but will join Rajasthan Royals for a revised fee of Rs 8 crore. The India pacer has taken a 20 per cent pay cut as part of the deal.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Retires From IPL, Takes Up New Role With CSK Ahead Of Next Season The 35-year-old has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches. His arrival gives Rajasthan another experienced Indian fast bowler, alongside overseas pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. Shami did not have the best IPL 2026 season, but his ability to swing the ball and trouble batters with his seam movement makes him a valuable addition. He also has the experience of delivering important spells and picking up wickets in clusters.

M Siddharth Also Moves To RR Left-arm spinner M Siddharth is the second LSG player to join Rajasthan as part of the trade. The 27-year-old will move at his existing price of Rs 75 lakh. Siddharth brings a different option to Rajasthan’s spin attack. His ability to get movement with the new ball could be useful during the powerplay overs. He could also provide backup to Ravi Bishnoi, giving RR another option in the spin department for the upcoming season. ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans Sign Two-Time Purple Cap Winner From Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Sam Curran Returns To LSG While Shami and Siddharth head to Rajasthan, Sam Curran will move to Lucknow Super Giants. The England all-rounder will join the franchise at his existing fee of Rs 2.4 crore. Curran has scored 997 runs and taken 59 wickets in his IPL career. He did not feature in IPL 2026, but LSG will expect him to make a strong contribution when he returns to the tournament.