Gujarat Titans have strengthened their bowling attack by bringing in experienced fast bowler Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The 35-year-old has joined GT in a trade deal worth Rs 4 crore.

Harshal was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he will now move to Gujarat for half that amount.

The IPL confirmed the development in an official statement on Tuesday.

“Two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel will represent Gujarat Titans (GT) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH),” the IPL said. “Patel, who was acquired for INR 8 crore by SRH at the TATA IPL 2025 Auction, will move to GT for INR 4 crore.”

Harshal Patel’s IPL Record And Recent Form

Harshal has been one of the more experienced Indian fast bowlers in the IPL. Known for his slower deliveries, variations and ability to bowl at different stages of an innings, he has picked up 151 wickets in 124 matches since making his debut in 2012.

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