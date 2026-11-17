Gujarat Titans have strengthened their bowling attack by bringing in experienced fast bowler Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The 35-year-old has joined GT in a trade deal worth Rs 4 crore.
Harshal was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he will now move to Gujarat for half that amount.
The IPL confirmed the development in an official statement on Tuesday.
“Two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel will represent Gujarat Titans (GT) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH),” the IPL said.
“Patel, who was acquired for INR 8 crore by SRH at the TATA IPL 2025 Auction, will move to GT for INR 4 crore.”
Harshal Patel’s IPL Record And Recent Form
Harshal has been one of the more experienced Indian fast bowlers in the IPL. Known for his slower deliveries, variations and ability to bowl at different stages of an innings, he has picked up 151 wickets in 124 matches since making his debut in 2012.
ALSO READ: 'Virat Made The Biggest Mistake...': Kapil Dev Passes Blunt Verdict On Kohli's Test Retirement
He has also won the Purple Cap twice. Harshal finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 season while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He repeated the achievement in 2024 with Punjab Kings (PBKS).
His first season with SRH in 2025 was reasonably successful. He picked up 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80.
However, things did not go as planned for the pacer in IPL 2026. His place in the playing XI became uncertain as SRH preferred young Indian fast bowlers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.
Harshal played only five matches during the season and failed to take a wicket. He also conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.82.
Harshal Patel Returns To His Home State
The move to Gujarat Titans will also bring Harshal closer to his roots. Born in Ahmedabad, the right-arm pacer has been associated with Gujarat for several years after moving there to pursue his domestic cricket career.
ALSO READ: IPL 2027: Massive Blow For SRH As Travis Head Set To Miss Next Season, Abhishek Sharma To Get New Opening Partner
GT have shown interest in signing Harshal on more than one occasion at the IPL auction.
During the 2024 auction, Gujarat entered the bidding for him but pulled out at Rs 10.5 crore. Punjab Kings eventually signed him for Rs 11.75 crore.
GT also tried to secure his services at the 2025 mega auction, before stepping away from the bidding at Rs 6.5 crore.
The trade comes ahead of the November 17 player retention deadline and is part of an active transfer window. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been among the busiest teams in the build-up to the next IPL season.