Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has called time on his playing career in the Indian Premier League. The franchise announced on Tuesday that the former India captain will take up the role of mentor for the 2027 season.

Dhoni, 45, was among the few players who featured in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and remained an active player for nearly two decades. However, he missed the entire 2026 season before deciding to bring his playing career to an end.

Dhoni leaves the IPL as one of the biggest names in the tournament’s history. His contribution to CSK is far bigger than his batting and keeping abilities, as the wicketkeeper-batter has helped build the franchise into one of the most successful sides of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans Sign Two-Time Purple Cap Winner From Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2027 CSK Owner N Srinivasan Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni CSK owner and former BCCI president N Srinivasan shared an emotional message after the announcement, highlighting the special relationship between the franchise and Dhoni. “There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” Srinivasan said. He also recalled how he insisted on bringing Dhoni to the franchise during the first IPL auction in 2008. “Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.” “In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK… It turns out that’s the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is.” “Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home,” he added. MS Dhoni’s Incredible IPL Captaincy Record Dhoni retires as the most successful captain in IPL history in terms of matches led. He captained teams in a record 226 matches, winning 133 of them. His win percentage of 58.84 remains the highest among IPL captains who have led their teams in at least 10 matches.

ALSO READ: 'Virat Made The Biggest Mistake...': Kapil Dev Passes Blunt Verdict On Kohli's Test Retirement He also holds the world record for captaining the most matches in T20 cricket. His leadership journey in the format began at the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles which is the joint most successful team with Mumbai Indians (MI). They won their maiden title in 2010, and then another one in 2011. The franchise then ended its wait for another title in 2018 before winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2023.

Dhoni also led CSK to the final in the inaugural season in 2008, where they lost to Rajasthan Royals. One remarkable aspect of his IPL career was his consistency in taking teams to the final. Until the 2024 season, there had not been an IPL final without Dhoni featuring as a player. Dhoni Surpasses Suresh Raina To Become CSK’s Highest Run-Getter Dhoni recently moved past Suresh Raina to become Chennai Super Kings’ highest run-scorer in the IPL. He also ranks among the leading Indian six-hitters in the tournament, sitting behind former India teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. His contribution behind the stumps has been equally impressive. Dhoni remains the most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history, with more than 190 dismissals to his name. These numbers reflect the impact he has had on the tournament over the years, both as a batter and as a wicketkeeper. From Captaincy To Mentor: Dhoni’s Journey With CSK Dhoni briefly handed over the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2022 season. However, following a disappointing start to the campaign, he returned as captain. The following year, he stepped down once again and handed the responsibility to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. CSK have struggled to reach the playoffs since their 2023 title-winning campaign. The franchise will now look towards Dhoni’s experience and leadership in his new role as mentor. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. His last outing in Indian colours came in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Ahead of the 2025 IPL season, CSK retained him as an uncapped player under the revised retention rules. He continued to play as a lower-order batter and finisher, often coming in towards the end of the innings.