MS Dhoni surprised the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management during a recent video call when he asked the franchise to include his name in the list of players to be released ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The former India captain was part of discussions around CSK’s retention plans and auction strategy for the next season. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Dhoni himself suggested that the franchise should let him go, giving a strong indication that he could be nearing the end of his IPL playing career.

CSK owner Rupa Gurunath recalled the moment in a video shared by the franchise. She revealed that the meeting was initially focused on team combinations, player releases and plans for the upcoming season. ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Retires From IPL, Takes Up New Role With CSK Ahead Of Next Season Dhoni’s Unexpected Request Left CSK Management Stunned Gurunath said the discussion had covered several cricket-related matters before Dhoni made his suggestion towards the end of the call. From the heart of Mrs. Rupa Gurunath - Owner, Chennai Super Kings Read More : https://t.co/AFjZ5yiuN4 https://t.co/Dncjo7kGDa — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026 “We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking,” CSK owner Rupa Gurunath said. She then explained how the conversation suddenly changed when Kasi Viswanathan was reading out the names of players likely to be released.

The former CSK captain had expressed uncertainty about his availability for the next season, suggesting that his decision during the video call may not have come entirely out of the blue. Dhoni has been one of the biggest figures in CSK’s history, leading the franchise to five IPL titles. His possible retirement would mark the end of a remarkable playing career, although his association with the team could continue in a different capacity.