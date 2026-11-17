Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), choosing the song ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ to share the news with his fans. Interestingly, he used the same song while announcing his retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

The statement released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not include any comment from Dhoni. Instead, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter once again chose social media to share his decision, just as he did when he brought an end to his international career through an Instagram post in 2020.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Retires From IPL, Takes Up New Role With CSK Ahead Of Next Season There is also speculation that CSK could retire his iconic No. 7 jersey as a mark of respect for his contribution to the franchise. View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Dhoni wrote, “Fans proved me wrong; no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it.” Dhoni leaves behind an incredible legacy in the IPL. He led CSK to five titles, scored 5,314 runs for the franchise and made 272 appearances for the team, making him their most-capped player.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni IPL Records: 7 Incredible Feats That Define His Legendary Career MS Dhoni’s Incredible IPL Captaincy Record Dhoni retires as the captain with the most matches in IPL history. He led teams in 226 matches, winning 133 of them. His win percentage of 58.84 is the highest among captains who have led their teams in at least 10 IPL matches.

He also has the world record for the most number of matches captained in T20 cricket. His journey as a T20 captain started in 2007 in South Africa at the inaugural T20 World Cup where he guided India to the trophy.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK matched Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL trophies. They won their first title in 2010 and followed it up with another win in 2011. After returning from their two-year suspension, CSK lifted the trophy again in 2018.

The franchise then won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2023 to complete its five-title collection. Dhoni also guided CSK to the final in the tournament’s inaugural season in 2008, although they lost to Rajasthan Royals. One of the most remarkable parts of his IPL career was his consistency in reaching the final. Until the 2024 season, every IPL final had featured Dhoni as a player. MS Dhoni Goes Past Suresh Raina in CSK’s All-Time Run Charts Dhoni recently moved past former teammate Suresh Raina to become Chennai Super Kings’ highest run-scorer in IPL history. He is also among the leading Indian six-hitters in the tournament, with only former teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of him. His contribution with the gloves has been just as impressive. Dhoni holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in IPL history, with more than 190 dismissals to his name.