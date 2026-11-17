Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will not be part of the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2027. The left-arm pacer has decided to skip the upcoming season and has consequently been released by the franchise. His release has saved Delhi Rs 11.75 crore ahead of next month’s auction.

Delhi Capitals have announced their list of released players ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Starc is among the notable names on the list, which also includes Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel and Pathum Nissanka. The franchise had already made a couple of important moves during the trade window. Delhi brought back former captain Rishabh Pant in a deal with Lucknow Super Giants involving wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. They also traded fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

ALSO READ: KKR Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions? The retention rules are different for mega and mini auctions. During a mega auction, franchises have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. This includes both Indian and overseas cricketers.

However, there is more flexibility ahead of a mini auction, allowing teams to retain as many players as they want. Despite this freedom, every franchise must have a squad of 25 players. Each team will have a total auction purse of Rs 157 crore to build its squad for the upcoming season. ALSO READ: RCB Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction List of Players Retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027 To be updated shortly. List of Players Released by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027 Delhi Capitals have released the following players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed, Mitchell Starc, Ajay Mandal Delhi Capitals’ Remaining Purse for IPL 2027 Auction Delhi Capitals will head into the IPL 2027 auction with Rs 39.5 crore remaining in their purse after releasing the players.