The 2025 finalists Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced their list of retained players ahead of next month’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Punjab had already made headlines in the trade window with a major deal involving Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Arshdeep Singh. Hardik has joined PBKS for Rs 18 crore, while Arshdeep has moved to Mumbai Indians for the same amount.

This will be Hardik’s third IPL franchise since making his debut in 2015. The all-rounder leaves Mumbai after spending three seasons as the team’s captain. Arshdeep, meanwhile, brings his eight-year association with Punjab Kings to an end with the move.

ALSO READ: MI Retention List 2027: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions? The rules for retaining players depend on the type of auction. During a mega auction, franchises have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. These limits apply to both Indian and overseas players.

However, the rules are more flexible ahead of a mini auction. Teams can retain as many players as they wish, rather than being restricted by the retention limits applicable to a mega auction. Despite this flexibility, every franchise must have a squad of 25 players. Each team will also have a total purse of Rs 157 crore to build its squad for the upcoming IPL season. ALSO READ: RCB Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction Punjab Kings released players Nehal Wadhera, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Arshdeep Singh (traded out) Retained players by Punjab Kings for IPL 2027 Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Hardik Pandya (traded in)