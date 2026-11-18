England have suffered a major setback ahead of their three-match Test series against South Africa in December 2026, with young batter Jacob Bethell ruled out of the tour due to a knee injury. Bethell has been struggling with the problem since July and is set to undergo surgery on his right knee later this week. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the left-handed batter will need an extended period on the sidelines.

“Jacob Bethell will undergo surgery on his right knee this week and has been ruled out of the tour of South Africa,” an ECB spokesperson said. The 22-year-old has not played since July 2026 and will now focus on his recovery. His absence is a blow for England, particularly after he impressed with the bat during the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia. ALSO READ: 'Mohammed Siraj Is World-Class But...': India Coach Passes Massive Verdict Ahead Of 1st Test Against New Zealand

It remains to be seen whether Bethell will recover in time for England’s two-Test tour of Bangladesh next year. He will also be targeting a return for the special 150th anniversary Test between England and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 2027.

Jacob Bethell To Miss IPL 2027, RCB Release Young England Batter The knee injury has also ruled Bethell out of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) released the England batter on November 17 ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

RCB director of cricket Mo Bobat admitted that letting go of Bethell was a difficult decision for the franchise. However, uncertainty surrounding his recovery and return to competitive cricket left the team with little choice. ALSO READ: WATCH: Heartwarming Moment As Pakistan Players Give Guard Of Honour To Indian Champions After SAFF Final “It was a really tough decision to release Jacob Bethell and we do so with very heavy hearts,” Bobat said. “Unfortunately, he’s had a recurrence of a knee injury and at this stage, there’s a considerable amount of uncertainty about his return to play and his injury and rehab timeline. Therefore, that puts him at risk in terms of his availability for the next IPL season,” he added. Bethell was part of RCB’s title-winning campaign and has won the IPL twice with the franchise. His release means he will not be available for their title defence in 2027. Jacob Bethell’s Century Against India In T20 World Cup Semifinal Despite his injury struggles, Bethell has enjoyed some memorable moments for England.

The southpaw has represented England in all three formats and caught attention with his performances in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. One of his biggest performances came in the semifinal against India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Bethell smashed a brilliant century and kept England in the contest with an outstanding batting display. However, his effort was not enough to take England into the final as India secured victory in the high-scoring knockout match.

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