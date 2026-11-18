Afghanistan’s Naseer Khan Maroofkhil has created history during the second Test match against Zimbabwe byt becoming only the second cricketer in Test history to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on debut. The 20-year-old all-rounder achieved the feat at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Making his debut in the match, which was played from November 13 to 17, Maroofkhil impressed with both bat and ball. The southpaw picked up seven wickets for 151 runs in 44 overs in Zimbabwe’s first innings. He added two more wickets in the second innings, finishing with match figures of nine wickets for 257 runs. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Test For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs With the bat, Maroofkhil scored 20 off 74 balls in the first innings while batting at No. 8. He then produced a brilliant effort in the second innings, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 242 deliveries. His knock included 10 fours.

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil Joins Bruce Taylor In Rare Test Record Before Maroofkhil, only New Zealand’s Bruce Taylor had achieved the double of scoring a century and taking five wickets on his Test debut. Taylor accomplished the feat against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in March 1965. Batting at No. 8, he scored 105 runs in New Zealand’s first innings. He then returned with figures of 5/86 in 23.5 overs during India’s first innings.

ALSO READ: WATCH: MS Dhoni Announces IPL Retirement With ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’, Repeats 2020 Farewell Style The match ended in a draw, but Taylor had already created a special place for himself in Test cricket history. More than six decades later, Maroofkhil has joined him in this exclusive list. Players To Score A Century And Take Five Wickets On Test Debut PLAYER COUNTRY RUNS (1st Innings) WICKETS (1st Innings) RUNS (2nd Innings) WICKETS (2nd Innings) AGAINST VENUE DATE(S) Bruce Taylor New Zealand 105 5/86 (23.5 overs) 0* – India Kolkata March 5-8, 1965 Naseer Khan Maroofkhil Afghanistan 20 (74 balls) 7/151 (44 overs) 101* (242 balls) 2/106 (37 overs) Zimbabwe Sharjah November 13-17, 2026 In the 149-year history of Test cricket, seven other players have scored a half-century and taken a five-wicket haul on debut. However, Taylor and Maroofkhil remain the only two to have scored a century and taken five wickets in their maiden Test appearance. Third Afghan Player To Score A Century On Test Debut Maroofkhil also became the third Afghanistan batter to score a century on his Test debut.

Ismat Alam was the first Afghan player to achieve the milestone, scoring 101 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in January 2025. Earlier this month, Rahmanullah also made a memorable start to his Test career. He scored 113 runs in the first innings of Afghanistan’s opening Test against Zimbabwe at Sharjah. Maroofkhil’s unbeaten 101 is now the second-highest individual score by an Afghan batter on Test debut. Highest Individual Scores On Test Debut For Afghanistan PLAYER RUNS BF 4s 6s SR INNINGS AGAINST VENUE START DATE Rahmanullah 113 188 12 1 60.1 2 Zimbabwe Sharjah November 5, 2026 Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 101* 242 10 0 41.73 4 Zimbabwe Sharjah November 13, 2026 Ismat Alam 101 181 9 0 55.8 3 Zimbabwe Bulawayo January 2, 2025 Ibrahim Zadran 87 208 6 4 41.82 3 Bangladesh Chattogram September 5, 2019 Ihsanullah 65* 129 8 2 50.38 4 Ireland Dehradun March 15, 2019 Maroofkhil Records Second-Best Bowling Figures For Afghanistan On Debut The 20-year-old also became the fourth Afghan bowler to take a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. His figures of 7/151 against Zimbabwe are the second-best bowling figures by an Afghanistan bowler in their first Test appearance.

Ziaur Rahman holds the record with figures of 7/97 against Zimbabwe in Harare in October 2025. He picked up all seven wickets in the second innings of that match. Best Bowling Figures For Afghanistan On Test Debut PLAYER OVERS RUNS WICKETS INNINGS AGAINST VENUE START DATE Ziaur Rahman 32.0 97 7 2 Zimbabwe Harare October 20, 2025 Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 44.0 151 7 1 Zimbabwe Sharjah November 13, 2026 Amir Hamza 28.3 74 5 2 West Indies Lucknow November 27, 2019 Nijat Masood 16.0 79 5 1 Bangladesh Mirpur June 14, 2023 Naveed Zadran 22.5 83 4 2 Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) February 2, 2024 However, despite Maroofkhil’s outstanding individual performance, Afghanistan failed to win the clash as Zimbabwe won the second Test match by 57 runs and won the two-match series 1-0.