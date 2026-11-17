Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals have released Shimron Hetmyer ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The move has freed up Rs 11 crore for the franchise as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Rajasthan Royals have announced their list of released players ahead of next month’s Indian Premier League auction. The franchise have let go of nine players from their squad before the 20th edition of the tournament, with Hetmyer being the biggest name on the list.