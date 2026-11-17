Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals have released Shimron Hetmyer ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The move has freed up Rs 11 crore for the franchise as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Rajasthan Royals have announced their list of released players ahead of next month’s Indian Premier League auction. The franchise have let go of nine players from their squad before the 20th edition of the tournament, with Hetmyer being the biggest name on the list.
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What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions?
The rules for player retention depend on the type of auction. During a mega auction, teams have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. This includes both Indian and overseas cricketers.
However, the rules are more flexible ahead of a mini auction. Franchises can retain as many players as they want without having to follow the retention limits set for a mega auction.
Despite this flexibility, every team must have a squad of 25 players. Each franchise will have a total purse of Rs 157 crore to build its squad for the upcoming season.
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Released players by Rajasthan Royals
Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Emanjot Chahal, Sam Curran (traded out)
Retained players by Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Aman Rao, Lhuan Dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Raj Punja, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Mohammed Shami (traded in), M Siddharth (traded in)