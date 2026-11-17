The 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have announced their list of retained and released players ahead of next month’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The franchise have released five players as they look to make changes to their squad before the new season. Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahrukh Khan and Connor Esterhuizen are among those who will not be part of the Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2027.

What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions? The rules for retaining players depend on the type of auction. During a mega auction, franchises have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. These limits apply to both Indian and overseas players.

However, the rules are more flexible ahead of a mini auction, allowing teams to retain as many players as they want. ALSO READ: PBKS Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction Despite this flexibility, every franchise must have a squad of 25 players. Each team will have a total auction purse of Rs 157 crore to build its squad for the upcoming season. List of Players Released by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2027 Gujarat Titans have released the following six players ahead of the auction: Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahrukh Khan, Connor Esterhuizen, Prithviraj Yarra ALSO READ: SRH Retention List: Full List Of Players Retained And Released By Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction Retained players by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2027 Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sidhu, Harshal Patel (traded in)